TikTok Yet Again Faces 'Kids Addiction' Complaints in Lawsuits From 13 States

Another massive fight is coming TikTok's way as more than 13 states filed individual lawsuits against the social media platform regarding kids' addiction to its service. Several complaints before were filed against TikTok for also causing mental health problems among children and teenagers, centering on its "addictive" algorithm that keeps them glued to the platform for hours.

TikTok previously insisted that its platform is safe for the younger audience but lawmakers disagreed with the company, saying that it causes harm and fosters a negative environment for the youth.

TikTok Faces Another 'Kid Addiction' Lawsuit, Now From 13 States

More than 13 states filed individual lawsuits against TikTok for falsely claiming that its platform is safe for the younger audience, arguing that the social media app is still causing mental health issues to users. These states are led by New York, spearheading a bipartisan coalition of 14 attorney generals in the country, including California and the District of Columbia, against the Chinese social media app.

The lawsuit focuses on how TikTok causes harm to children's mental health, and according to New York's Attorney General Letitia James, the social media platform misleads the public about its "safe" environment for young people.

Furthermore, James noted that the kids' addiction to TikTok is causing youngsters to struggle with mental health issues, citing anxiety and depression as some of its effects.

Is TikTok a Safe Platform for Kids, Teenagers?

Per the lawsuits, TikTok is not a safe place for kids and teenagers who are hooked on the Chinese social media platform, claiming that there are "challenges" there that promote harm. Additionally, TikTok's business model is focusing on "maximizing young users' time on the platform," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The lawmakers also slammed TikTok's algorithm centers as an "addictive content recommendation system" that keeps young people on the platform for "as long as possible."

TikTok Mental Health Complaints

Various governments around the world have called out TikTok for its algorithm and content that could cause mental health problems to different age groups and communities, with the company already facing numerous complaints in the past years. TikTok challenges and trends are one of the top causes of these mental health issues as cited by lawmakers, also adding that its algorithm is causing addiction.

TikTok did proactively work on ways to remove these kinds of challenges in the platform since they could cause physical harm, and others could lead to mental health deterioration. However, TikTok was also cited for offering content targeting the youth's body image, leading to some suffering from depression and more resorting to unconventional ways to achieve the online world's "ideal" look.

While TikTok has continued to develop its platform to offer a safe haven for its younger audience by pushing for more positive content, lawmakers are still skeptical of its efforts as many users are still suffering because of its effects. The issues being thrown against TikTok have become repetitive, and the latest complaints only highlight that the same problems persist on the platform, affecting many of its users, especially the youth.