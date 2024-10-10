MyFree DirectTV Offers Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Service With Live TV, VOD Content

There is a new streaming platform in town, and it is coming soon to offer a free, ad-supported experience from one of the biggest internet and satellite cable TV distributors in the country, DirecTV. The company announced its latest venture today and introduced what it calls the MyFree DirecTV streaming platform, offering live TV channels and video-on-demand content to users.

For now, DirecTV seems to be planning to exclusively make this experience available in the United States. It will center on a geo-lock feature and stream only on television, not on mobile devices.

MyFree DirecTV Offers Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Platform

A new release from DirecTV unveiled its dive into the streaming world with its proprietary entertainment experience, which will be available for any registered user without a subscription. This is the new MyFree DirecTV streaming platform that is coming to televisions this Nov. 15, offering a FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) live TV channel lineup and video-on-demand content.

The company did not reveal what channels will be offered through this free service, but it claimed that it will provide a wide variety of channels to stream on televisions as a smart TV application.

DirecTV is also looking to bring its free and ad-supported streaming platform online (perhaps via the web for computers), mobile (but DirecTV has yet to specify the platforms), and select smart TVs.

Read Also: DirecTV Subscribers Lose Access to Local Channels Due to Dispute With Tegna

DirecTV Brings Live TV and VOD Content to Free Streaming

According to the company, users only need to register for an account to get this free, ad-supported streaming platform and enjoy the live TV and on-demand content that it has in store. DirecTV is yet to detail the format of its FAST streaming experience to the public, if it would be similar to other free live TV platforms which have never-ending ads that appear over or under the stream.

DirecTV Seen its Struggles in the Entertainment World

Streaming is currently the top form of entertainment for movies and shows, and this significant change massively affected cable streaming, particularly services like DirecTV whose business centers on the previous generation's entertainment.That being said, DirecTV tried to get on with the times as it introduced a portable streaming experience for the iPhone and later Android but required a paid subscription.

One of its biggest offers on its internet and satellite-based cable streaming experience was the National Football League's (NFL) Sunday Ticket, which also saw it depart from the platform after more than a decade. NFL looked toward partnering with a new company for offering the Sunday night football games with Google, bringing it over to YouTube TV, which has been the setup for over a year now.

The company previously restructured, leading to hundreds of employees getting axed from their positions, mostly in the upper management, as the struggles continued for DirecTV amid the so-called "cord-cutting" phenomenon. Streaming has been the more dominant type of entertainment in the process and it is only a matter of time for DirecTV to get its hands on this to keep up with the times and industry rivals.