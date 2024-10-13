New Cheaper Apple Vision Pro Sans EyeSight, M2 Chipset to Sell for $2,000

Apple is looking to launch a new, more affordable version of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset. It will reportedly cost only $2,000, significantly cheaper but still an expensive wearable from the Cupertino tech giant. Part of its cost-cutting measures is to remove some premium features that were enjoyed with the first version, including the quirky "EyeSight" trademark of the headset.

Moreover, Apple is also set to downgrade the chipset that powers the Vision Pro, replacing the Silicon-based M2 SoC with a previous-generation chip or an A-series one that powers the iPhones.

New, Cheaper Apple Vision Pro to Sell for $2,000

The latest edition of the Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman detailed that Apple is still on its way to bringing a cheaper Vision Pro, a headset that will be available for the lower price of $2,000. This is $1,500 cheaper than the original release earlier this year, but $2,000 is not a small amount for the said technology as it costs more than a possible new MacBook Pro.

Apple has since struggled with the sales of the Vision Pro, and three months after it was released, the company saw it drop in popularity because of its significantly expensive pricing.

Spending $3,500 on a piece of wearable technology is not ideal for some, and while it brought renowned advancements to mixed reality experiences, many opted for the cheaper alternatives, including the $500 Meta Quest 3.

Read Also: Apple Plans to Bring More AI Innovations to Apple Pro

EyeSight, M2 Chip Bids Farewell to Vision Pro

This cheaper, $2,000 version of the Vision Pro will see feature and technology cuts to trim $1,500 from its price tag, and this begins with dropping the M2 chipset in favor of older ones like the M1 or A-series processors.

Alongside this, Apple is reportedly removing the EyeSight feature, which offers a lenticular display outside the headset to show the beholder's eyes while wearing the Vision Pro.

It was also revealed that it will no longer be entirely aluminum and glass to save on costs, with some plastic finishes and trims to appear as well.

The Premium Spatial Computer by Apple

Apple's introduction of the Vision Pro is a new horizon for the company, now exploring the world of spatial computing via a mixed-reality headset that offers premium features to access AR and VR experiences. The initial release of the wearable also came at a significantly premium price, seven times compared to its rivals, with users needing to spend $3,500 to get Apple's premium headset.

The Vision Pro received mixed reviews when it arrived, and while many found that Apple outdid itself with the experiences and features available to access, the expensive price tag had many discouraged from buying it. With this, reports picked up industry rumors about Apple planning to bring a cheaper version that is meant for the public to own as the first one was meant for developers.

A cheaper Vision Pro is expected to remove some of the nifty features that made the original one "premium," and there have been debates as to what Apple will modify for the less expensive version. Now, we are getting a clearer understanding of what the cheaper Vision Pro will bring to users, knowing that the M2 processor and EyeSight feature will be reserved for the more expensive unit.