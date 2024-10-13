'Resident Evil 9' Appears on Metacritic Prompting Fans to Believe Capcom Could Reveal Game Soon

There is now a dedicated page to "Resident Evil 9" on Metacritic, and fans were quick to spot its appearance on the famed review website, believing that this may be hinting at an upcoming reveal soon. Capcom already confirmed that it's working on the game earlier this year, being one of the much-anticipated sequels in the market following the success of "Resident Evil VIII: Village."

Its appearance on Metacritic had fans hopeful for an upcoming reveal event or update from the Japanese gaming company this year, introducing the first bits of information tied to its upcoming sequel.

'Resident Evil 9' Appears on Metacritic and Fans Are Excited

A prolific leaker recently spotted the Metacritic page dedicated to "Resident Evil 9," a game that will succeed the renowned "RE Village" from three years ago, and many fans are already getting excited for the next game. According to ResiEvilCentral, previous "Resident Evil" games were leaked because of their appearance on the review website, so this could be suggesting that the game is coming soon.

The Metacritic page did not reveal any further information about the game's release date or availability, but the leaker said that this essentially confirms the sequel. However, it is up to Capcom to reveal further details.

It looks like we could be hearing about Resident Evil 9 very soon.



A page for Resident Evil 9 has just been created on @metacritic.



Previous Resident Evil announcements have been leaked this way before.



It looks like it's now a matter of where and when...



Could @thegameawards… pic.twitter.com/kmTdjkxWQd — Will | Horror Game Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) October 13, 2024

Capcom to Reveal 'Resident Evil 9' Soon?

The year is approaching its end, and Capcom has yet to announce a game this 2024, but there is an upcoming games event later this year that is prolific for many developers taking advantage of its popularity to announce new games.

According to the leaker, The Game Awards 2024 may be the "key" to Capcom's official reveal of "Resident Evil 9," complete with its first-look trailer that will introduce its fan base to its plot, lead characters and nefarious villains.

However, take this latest leak with caution as Metacritic's dedicated pages for games do not warrant an unveiling soon.

Capcom's 'Resident Evil' Franchise

After several years of taking a hiatus, Capcom has positioned itself to bring regular game releases from one of its most famous franchises, "Resident Evil," in recent years, but it was not all focused on new games. The last game from the franchise was released early last year, and this introduced "Resident Evil 4's" remake to modern gaming platforms, almost twenty years later.

The last mainline franchise release from Capcom was the "Resident Evil VIII: Village" game, which was later followed up by a multiplayer mode and two downloadable content (DLCs), helping the game expand years later. Additionally,it was also the first game that Capcom brought to Apple's renowned focus on gaming via Mac computers, iPhones and iPads for a native gaming experience.

The next step for Capcom is developing the sequel to its highly successful release with the "Village," which as of earlier this year, already sold a total of 10 million copies, with fans wanting more from the franchise. Despite Ethan Winters' exit, gamers are still looking forward to what "Resident Evil 9" will deliver, and its recent appearance on Metacritic is prompting rumors of an impending reveal.