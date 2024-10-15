'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' Release Date, Pre-Load Times Unveiled—What to Expect?

Activision Blizzard is setting up the upcoming new game that will continue its renowned first-person shooter franchise with "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," sharing its nearing release date with the public. The company also unveiled the moment when fans and players can pre-load the game and be ready for when it drops, with its launch having different times across the platforms where it is available.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" will go all out on its release as it will be available to all platforms on day one, touting its latest performance boost that is exclusive to PCs equipped with select AMD processors.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' Pre-Load Times, Release Date

Activision Blizzard announced that it has already set the date for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's" arrival in the latest "Launch Comms" release, detailing the timeline for its new game. The festivities will begin with a Pre-Load period that is available on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. PT. According to the company, pre-loading the game will allow players to play the game immediately when it launches.

The company also confirmed the exact release date for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," which is slated to go live by Friday, Oct. 25. Activision Blizzard said it will have different times of release, as the Xbox, PC via Microsoft Store and PlayStation will see its launch by Oct. 24 from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. PT.

Battle.net and Steam purchases will get the game by Oct. 24, but only from 9 p.m. PT onward. The game will also roll out regionally and Activision Blizzard specified that only Los Angeles and Mexico City will get the game early, and the rest by October 25.

What to Expect from ABC's 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?'

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" also teased what is in store for gamers once it arrives, highlighting that PCs are up for a 4K graphics quality and Ultrawide support with the game. Moreover, AMD's FSR 3.1 users can get the "ultimate performance boost" exclusively.

Activision Blizzard's 'Call of Duty' Expands

It has been a massive year for Activision Blizzard as this 2024, the company will complete its two releases of the first-person shooter action title, beginning with the March-released "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile" that has been long awaited by fans. It will follow up this mobile game with a title for the PC and consoles, and Activision Blizzard is looking to introduce a new game under the "Black Ops" series.

The past years saw the "Call of Duty" franchise remake two of its games successively under the "Modern Warfare" wave, and while it was a well-received venture for Activision Blizzard, it left fans wondering about the other series. Earlier this year, ABK came in with a surprising transition to its espionage and stealth-focused plot when it introduced "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6."

Activision Blizzard is expanding more of what "Call of Duty" has to offer the public with new experiences coming in "Black Ops 6," introducing a new gaming experience that moves away from the previous formula. In less than a week, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" will begin allowing players to pre-load the game on all platforms, and four days after that, gamers can get a taste of what is coming to the franchise.