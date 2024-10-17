Samsung Galaxy AI to Soon 'Predict' User Needs, 'Transform' User Experience

Samsung is now working on a way to improve more of its proprietary smartphone artificial intelligence, Galaxy AI, enabling it to soon "predict" user needs and perform tasks without having to do anything on the device. The company is largely basing its experience on its AI smartphones, redefining its focus on artificial intelligence features with its renowned "AI phones."

The South Korean tech giant is diving deep into the world of artificial intelligence with its future development, and it is set to "transform" the user experience available on the Galaxy devices that have access to its AI.

Samsung's Galaxy AI to Soon 'Predict' User Needs

The Korean-language website ETNews (via SamMobile) shared a new report claiming that Samsung is now developing its Galaxy AI to deliver a more powerful experience by having it "predict" what users need. The report mainly focused on Galaxy AI doing the user's bidding, adding that users would no longer need to access their Settings menu once this becomes available.

Currently, artificial intelligence needs users to enter manual commands or prompts to get what they need, and this may be in the form of text or voice, depending on what they are asking for.

However, Samsung is looking for novel ways to give Galaxy AI foresight into doing things before users make a move, focusing on a new "AI software strategy," whose details are yet to be revealed.

Transforming Galaxy Experience on Its AI Phones

According to the report, Samsung is planning to "transform the user experience" on devices powered by Galaxy AI, particularly with the latest era of Samsung's AI phones. The Korean tech giant is also working to improve the "touch points" of Galaxy AI under this latest development, and it was mentioned that some of these point to the device cameras and keyboards.

Samsung currently does not have a way to "analyze" its Galaxy smartphone users' habits, according to the report.

Samsung's Renowned Focus on AI

Samsung started 2024 off with a bang, as its January Unpacked event earlier this year not only introduced its most powerful smartphone lineup to the world, the S24 series, but it also brought forth its first foray into generative artificial intelligence with Galaxy AI. While Samsung designated the S24 series as their first AI phone, the company claimed that Galaxy AI is coming to older devices, depending on eligibility.

The company integrated Galaxy AI into almost all of the aspects of the S24 series when it introduced the latest smartphone lineup, offering tools like Live Translate, Generative Edit for photos and other writing tools. Samsung also wants many users to experience Galaxy AI firsthand, so it introduced a "tryout app" for all Android smartphones to download.

However, there is a caveat on the entire Galaxy AI experience, as Samsung also announced that there will be a subscription-based version coming in the future and it will bring "more powerful" features to users. Galaxy smartphone users now have the end of 2025 to enjoy the free Galaxy AI experience, and Samsung is reportedly planning to expand more of the experience by making it a predictive model.