'Batman: Arkham Shadow' Takes the VR World by Storm; Fans Call It 'Game of the Year'

The famed "Batman Arkham" series released its latest installation on virtual reality platforms this week, with "Batman: Arkham Shadow" already taking the VR industry by storm due to what it has to offer. Its fans have a lot of positive reviews and words to say about this latest title, and many are already hyping it up as a "Game of the Year" contender for the upcoming awards show during the holidays.

This latest "Batman" VR game is exclusive to Meta's Quest 3 series, and it was not its iconic developers like Rocksteady Studios, NetherRealm, Warner Bros. and more who worked on this new title.

'Batman: Arkham Shadow' is Here and Fans Are Pleased

Meta Store officially released the much-awaited "Batman: Arkham Shadow," which it initially unveiled to the public during the Summer Game Fest 2024 event. The game is now seeing positive reviews and high praise from gamers worldwide. Despite the game being exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S devices, fans are delighted with this new action-adventure title in the virtual reality space.

The early reviews for this latest "Batman Arkham" VR game praised the developers, Camouflaj, for the faithful development of the game based on the previous "Arkham" series that was released on consoles.

Additionally, players also noted its compelling story and the game's world design, akin to the praises that previous games from Rocksteady, WB Montreal, NetherRealm and more received.

Fans Call 'Arkham Shadow' 'Game of the Year'

Fans are now taking their reviews on different platforms regarding the new "Batman: Arkham Shadow" as many are pleased that the title is on VR, allowing them to play the game as the Dark Knight, in his point-of-view. Several fans are also claiming that this is the "best VR game of all time" and not only in the "Batman Arkham" franchise. Many are also calling it the "Game of the Year."

Single-Player RPG of the 'Batman' Franchise

Warner Bros.'s iconic depiction of Batman saw its fame in the many animated series dedicated to him, but one of its most beloved franchises focused on the games that centered on a single-player, story-driven adaptation of the Dark Knight. However, in 2022, the franchise lost the most iconic voice in the "Batman" animated series and game depiction after Kevin Conroy succumbed to his battle with cancer.

Conroy's voice and spirit live on in the many games dedicated to the "World's Greatest Detective," seeing significant adaptations over the years and now, with the latest from Camouflaj and Oculus Studios. The "Batman Arkham" series previously saw its development slow down after almost yearly releases during the 2010s decade, but WBD is still intent on exploring more of his story.

Fans are now lauding the latest installation of the "Batman Arkham" game dedicated to the VR space which will have users stepping into the boots and wearing the Caped Crusader's cowl as it is set in the first-person POV. Many fans are already referring to this game as the "best" game in the entire franchise for its compelling story and world-building developments, and they are also claiming it to be the "Game of the Year."