'Fortnite x Cars' Leaks Latest Collaboration to Bring Lightning McQueen, Mater to the Battle Royale

The big collaboration between Epic Games and Disney is expanding soon as a new leak suggests that "Fortnite" is teaming up with the renowned "Cars" franchise. This "Cars" collaboration will feature the iconic animated franchise from Pixar, following the many Disney crossovers that were unveiled on "Fortnite," featuring Princesses, Pixar and more content.

Two characters have been revealed to be joining the project, and it is none other than the iconic duo of Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater. It is also possible that one of these leads is coming to "Rocket League" as well.

'Fortnite x Cars' Collab Leaks: Lightning McQueen, Mater Coming

Life on the Battle Island is about to get on the highway with the upcoming "Fortnite x Cars" collaboration that will bring the animated vehicles to the game, featuring the best of friends, Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater. This iconic duo will come speeding down to the battle royale in the future, as a renowned leaker named SamLeakss revealed that this is coming soon for the game.

The leaker confirmed Mater's arrival to the game, but he will also be joined by the renowned Piston Cup champion, Lightning McQueen. Only these two characters were confirmed in the leak.

A previous discovery revealed that these details were found within the game's codes before, and it suggests that the crossover is coming soon, but no dates have been shared for their arrival. "Thunder" racing maps featuring Radiator Springs and Willys Butte were also unveiled.

Tow Mater is Coming to 'Fortnite,' 'Rocket League'

The leaker revealed that Tow Mater is coming to both "Fortnite" and "Rocket League" once the collaboration drops, but there are still no exact release dates for this crossover that is waiting to happen. The crossover from a single franchise to both of Epic Games' titles has been done before, focusing on iconic and unique vehicles that were shared by both games in the past.

Epic Games x Disney Collaboration

Earlier this year, one of the largest collaborations between entertainment companies was made official, with Epic Games and Disney announcing their partnership, which will translate to more gaming experiences for players. Disney also invested a whopping $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games in this deal, while also sharing its iconic franchises to arrive on "Fortnite."

Before this, Epic Games and Disney already had a notable relationship as Marvel Comics has frequented itself on "Fortnite" with playable characters, as well as the "Fortnite x Marvel Zero War" crossover that appeared in both comics and the game. Moreover, other renowned crossovers arrived in the past years, featuring more of the superhero teams and villains on the battle island.

As Disney plans to expand more of its presence in the gaming scene, it aligned itself with one of the largest companies in the world to offer new experiences to many, more than the iconic Disney Accelerator Program. The crossover continues for both Epic Games and Disney, as the renowned "Cars" franchise is coming soon to "Fortnite" and "Rocket League."