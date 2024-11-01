Volkswagen's 2025 ID.Buzz: How Does the Modern EV Pay Homage to the Classic Bus?

Volkswagen is known for its humble beginnings as one of Europe's most affordable and reliable brands in the automotive industry, with the iconic "Bus" or "Kombi" seeing its modern revamp now known as the "ID.BUZZ." There are several similarities between the old gas-powered car compared to the latest electric vehicle that is based on its MEB platform, and it celebrates its heritage in the many factors of the EV.

In this electric vehicle revamp, Volkswagen is paying homage to its roots with the humble VW Bus, a specific van among their other iconic cars like the Beetle to carry out its brand into the future, especially with this clean energy shift.

Volkswagen ID.BUZZ Pays Homage to the Classic Bus

The return of the classic is coming in several weeks, as Volkswagen will soon roll out its 2025 ID.BUZZ electric van in the United States come November, and it is looking to deliver the new experience to the public soon. However, the ID.BUZZ would not be here if not for the Kombi, which endured all of its hardships in the past.

Volkswagen pays homage to the classic Bus with its latest ID.BUZZ electric vehicle by its noticeable two-tone paint and pastel colors, which represented the peace movement in the '60s, with this modern take heavily rooted in the icon.

Additionally, it improves the new EV's performance which still promises a vehicle that can fit multiple passengers, with the ID.BUZZ's three-row seat configuration for up to seven people. Its "vintage-style" development, according to Volkswagen, embodies the spirit of the Kombi, while taking the modern experience to users under one package.

What to Expect from the 2025 Volkswagen ID.BUZZ?

According to early reviews of the 2025 Volkswagen ID.BUZZ, it is a "fun" car to drive, not only because it brings the vintage spirit to the experience, but it also offers a pleasant ride to drivers and passengers who can sit comfortably in its spacious interiors.

The ID.BUZZ can also hold itself in corners and twists, improving its chassis for the modern demands of the industry, as well as offering newfound power with 282 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, packing an ample punch when needed. Volkswagen also gave it an 86kWh battery, with its RWD version seeing an EPA-estimated range of 234 miles.

Volkswagen's Electrification Program for Cars

The time of the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered vehicles is coming to pass, as the world is making its shift to alternative and renewable energy, starting with everyday transportation solutions. Two years ago, Volkswagen officially unveiled its development in reviving a classic back to modern times, and the ID.BUZZ was introduced as a concept that will be available worldwide.

However, the ID.BUZZ dates longer than its official launch worldwide, particularly as the company introduced the initial concept and confirmed its development over seven years ago, with its plan focusing on its electrification. Amid the "Dieselgate" controversy, Volkswagen committed itself to the electric shift and the ID.BUZZ greatly benefited from this futuristic reimagining.

Volkswagen's ID platform is one of the most iconic EV lineups in the world as it offers renowned comfort, functionality and clean energy capabilities to all, and it is known for rivaling the likes of Tesla in the EV market. Volkswagen stayed true to its roots and paid its respects to the classic Kombi, with the new 2025 VW ID.BUZZ set to make its deliveries in the U.S. come November.