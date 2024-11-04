Election Day Discounts for Uber, Lyft and More: Everything to Know

The U.S. National Election is right around the corner for the country to decide on who to appoint as its next leaders, especially for the Presidential position, so ride-hailing companies are now offering big discounts for those heading out to vote this election day. Companies like Uber, Lyft and other rental platforms are now leveraging discounts and promotions to make it easier for people to get to polls or watch parties.

Come Tuesday, the American public could finally elect the new politicians who will run the government in the coming years. So many companies are now making it smooth for all to get where they need to be the day prior, without driving and scrambling to find available parking slots.

Election Day Ride Discounts Coming from Uber, Lyft

The voting public no longer needs to drive or take public transportation from their homes to polling precincts or other locations on Nov. 5, as ride-hailing companies have pledged to offer discounts across all services come Tuesday. According to Uber's latest promotion, users may find the Go Vote tile option in the app that offers 50 percent discounts on all rides, up to $10 worth off.

Moreover, users may use the Uber app to find the polling place by inputting their home address, with the platform automatically searching for the nearest one and offering a ride there. There is also a 25 percent discount on all orders this election day.

On the other hand, Lyft is offering 50 percent off the rides during election day, for up to $10 in discounts, to users who will utilize its special code "VOTE24," which is available for two 30-minute rides.

Other Codes for Free Rentals This 2024 Elections

There are also free rentals available during the 2024 U.S. Election as companies like Bird, Lime and Spin are leveraging their electric scooters and bicycles available to rent via their apps, without having to pay.

Lime users only need to use the code "VOTE2024," while Bird and Spin users need to input "ROCKTHEVOTE2024" to avail the free rentals. On the other hand, Hertz also offers a free car rental for one day using the code "211636," but it requires an extra day of paid rental.

Election Preparation in the United States

Companies or platforms that have been integral in the online world have done their jobs in setting up safeguards for this election season in the U.S., offering ways to combat fake news and misinformation to properly help people in the process. OpenAI is one to join the cause by leveraging its deepfake detection tools that are already up and running, to prevent users from being duped by AI-made clones.

Meta is also one of the top companies that have a significant presence online, with American users relying on its social media platforms to deliver the latest news, updates and information about the U.S. election. That being said, there have been massive safeguards made available by the company, including a feature that helps limit political content on each account to avoid the influx of conflicting information, especially fabricated ones.

Cybersecurity agencies and companies have also worked together to make the internet a better place as this age of artificial intelligence made it challenging to get factual or trustworthy information online. Now that Election Day is only several hours away, ride-hailing companies are doing their part in providing Americans with available transportation options with discounts, helping get people to where they need to be on election day.