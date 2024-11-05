Amazon's X-Ray Recaps Uses AI to Brief You on Past Episodes, Shows — Now in Beta

Not all shows that are streamed offer recaps of the top highlights of the past episode, but Amazon is now introducing a way to give you that using its generative AI with X-Ray Recaps. The feature is meant to significantly recall the past moments to keep you up to speed on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, and the company has already rolled it out via a beta program.

The current availability of X-Ray Recaps is still limited, as it is still under beta testing. However, the company envisions this to bring improvements to the streaming experience that will no longer keep its viewers feeling left out.

Amazon's 'X-Ray Recaps' Uses AI to Give You Briefs

The struggle is real for users who have set aside shows to watch and come back after several days, weeks, or months to finish them, as recaps are usually unavailable for early or mid-season episodes, but Amazon has an answer for that. Through X-Ray Recaps, Amazon brings a way for Prime Video subscribers to get reviews of previous seasons, as well as the most recent episode of the show currently watched.

There is no more need to play the previous episode if one forgets about what happened before, as it may take some time to catch up and scrub through the important parts to get the gist of the events before being ready to watch the latest episode.

X-Ray Recaps takes advantage of the existing "X-Ray" feature, which is known for offering deep insights regarding the movie or series, with the help of IMDb's database, powered by Bedrock. However, in this upgrade, Amazon uses X-Ray with generative AI to compile everything there is to know to get briefs.

X-Ray Recaps on Beta Test for Amazon Shows

According to Amazon, X-Ray Recaps are still under its AI beta testing program that is available for limited Fire TV customers in the United States, and the company said that it will deliver further support for other devices in the future.

Also, not all shows are already available to recap on Prime Video, as only select Amazon Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, including "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "The Boys," "The Wheel of Time" and "Upload," have access to the feature.

AI Developments in Streaming Platforms

Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the world to embrace artificial intelligence, particularly as it introduced its large language models before including Bedrock, to deliver the experience to users. Among its most recent projects is the Fire TV AI-powered voice search that gives its users an easier time in looking for the films or shows to watch, and using keywords or iconic quotes is accepted by this new LLM dedicated to entertainment.

On the other hand, other streaming platforms have also offered AI experiences to make the process easier, and one great example is what Spotify brought to the table by allowing users to create playlists automatically. Users only need to create prompts on what their playlist will be based on, may it be song titles, genres, artists and more, with the streaming platform's current beta testing able to procure a list and save it as a new collection.

YouTube is also one to offer generative AI experiences thanks to Google's company-wide integration of its top developments and goes over the streaming experiences by offering creators a chance to enhance their content using the tech. On Amazon's side, Prime Video is getting the experience where AI is the frontrunner of the tech, offering X-Ray Recaps to beta testers who have Fire TV to get up to speed on the latest happenings of their favorite shows.