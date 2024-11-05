'Hogwarts Legacy 2' Story Connected to 'Harry Potter' TV Show, Both Under Development at WBD

The Wizarding World is expanding massively, and this is because the next "Hogwarts Legacy" game will finally come "full circle" with the original franchise, as teased by Warner Bros. "Harry Potter" gave the world an introduction to the realm of magic, and its success delivered "Hogwarts Legacy," but now, the developers are exploring plots that will tie up the game to the canon storyline.

"Hogwarts Legacy 2" is Warner Bros.' top priority now, and alongside the upcoming "Harry Potter," as both are in the works and set to drop exciting experiences for fans.

'Hogwarts Legacy 2' to Be Connected to 'Harry Potter' Series

David Haddad, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president, recently unveiled during an interview with Variety that the upcoming "Hogwarts Legacy" sequel will be connected to the future series adaptation of "Harry Potter." The team behind "Hogwarts Legacy 2" is currently working on new "big-picture storytelling elements" that will tie up the game to the upcoming television show.

Haddad said that this is due to the significant success of "Hogwarts Legacy" in its first release, with this being the biggest game in Warner Bros.' history, generating over $1 billion in retail sales only three months after its release last year.

Haddad also revealed that the studio felt that it was time for "Hogwarts Legacy" to join the main franchise's canon in one way or another, but he has not yet revealed what exactly will happen that will connect the game to the series.

Warner Bros. Expands More of the Wizarding World

The timing is also a perfect one as Max decided on remaking the "Harry Potter" story into a series adaptation last year, continuing more of the original story's in its awaited return. "Hogwarts Legacy" gave the studio the massive push it needed to revive the Wizarding World, with this newfound success looking to follow it up with an interconnected experience for fans, especially for its upcoming game and series.

The Harry Potter Legacy

It has already been more than a decade since the last "Harry Potter" movie was released, and almost two decades since the last novel, but the "magic" is still well and alive among fans and supporters of the renowned franchise. This was recently revived by the ramping developments by Warner Bros. (now Warner Bros. Discovery), which released the biggest game in its history, "Hogwarts Legacy."

This specific game is not canon, as opposed to various beliefs, as it focuses on an entirely new story, characters, elements and more, but it does take the franchise's lore and one of the most iconic places, the Hogwarts Castle.

In the celebration of "Harry Potter's" cinematic 20th anniversary, Warner Bros. also unveiled that it is creating a television series that will reimagine the novels, with the adaptation focusing on a new cast, and the show running also for ten years.

The legacy of the "Harry Potter" franchise lives on even though the original movie and novel series already ended, with Warner Bros. having a lot of plans for its IP in the future, lined up for the fans of this generation and the ones to come. "Hogwarts Legacy's" sequel will not continue to be a standalone, as it will soon connect the story to the original "Harry Potter" canon, which will be present in Max's upcoming TV show.