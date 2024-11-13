Microsoft IHOP Collaboration Brings New Xbox Console, 'Indiana Jones' Crossover and MORE

Microsoft has expanded its collaborations yet again, and this time, the company is partnering with IHOP to deliver new experiences to users, including the limited edition Xbox Series X and the wireless controller's latest look. The renowned chain restaurant also features a crossover with Xbox and Bethesda Softworks' "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" with a new themed menu that will soon be available to the restaurants, alongside other Xbox titles featured in this collab.

Several items are born from this collaboration that will be available to redeem from a new marketplace offering the latest Microsoft and IHOP products under this partnership.

Microsoft, IHOP Collaboration Brings New Xbox Series X

Xbox's latest press release confirmed the new Microsoft and IHOP collaboration, which offers a massive collection of experiences and products to snag, with one of them being a limited edition Xbox Series X. The console is a standard device, but it has a special wrap that features IHOP's two-toned blue colorway and a "dripping" design based on IHOP's iconic pancakes.

The new console also comes with a special Xbox Wireless Controller that features the same color and drip design. On the side of the console, the IHOP logo is visible.

However, Microsoft and IHOP did not yet reveal what specific variant this Xbox Series X console is, and the company said that it will be available via a sweepstakes under the IHOP Stack Market.

Themed Menu, Items From Microsoft and IHOP

This Nov. 18, IHOP is also featuring a new custom-themed menu inspired by Xbox's upcoming game, "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle." Microsoft is inviting fans to grab IHOP's International Bank of Pancakes membership to earn PanCoins from their receipts when eating at the chain to redeem for rewards.

The IHOP Stack Market will feature weekly drops, including downloadable games, one month of Game Pass Ultimate, exclusive items, and more, such as collectible glasses featuring games like "Indiana Jones," "Halo Infinite," "Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024," and more.

Xbox Series X's Famed Customization

The latest consoles from Microsoft, the Xbox Series S and X, have been redesigned to rectangular shapes, and this means that players may be able to easily customize their consoles with available designs or stickers to their liking. Microsoft previously introduced "console wraps" for its Xbox Series X lineup, offering specially-made designs that fit the gaming device perfectly.

Through this, users may customize their consoles without a fuzz, and this also opened up significant experiences for users to further personalize their device, with the three initially released wraps available from the Xbox store. Third-party designers also delivered other wraps that are custom-made for a precise fit to the Xbox Series X, offering more than what Microsoft originally released.

Over the past years, Microsoft made significant collaborations with pop culture icons to deliver new console variants that offer customized looks but are mostly available in sweepstakes and not for direct purchase. Microsoft and IHOP's collaboration is now offering the limited IHOP-themed Xbox Series X via a sweepstakes, but its other crossover experiences are up for grabs for fans to enjoy, as "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's" release date draws near.