'Mortal Kombat 1' Future DLCs Faces Chopping Block According to Insider, But Why?

Recently, the "Mortal Kombat" fanbase received unsettling news regarding the future of downloadable content (DLC) for "Mortal Kombat 1." An insider, sharing information through a Reddit post, revealed that Warner Bros. Games (WB Games) and NetherRealm Studios have made the decision to cancel all planned future DLCs for the game. This news comes despite the franchise's long history of strong fan support, especially following the success of "Mortal Kombat 1's" 2023 release.

Details of the Cancellation

The insider disclosed that "Mortal Kombat 1" will only complete its ongoing Kombat Pack 2, titled "Khaos Reigns." This will mark the final addition of new characters to the game, with no further crossover content planned. The source confirmed that no third Kombat Pack or additional story expansions would be forthcoming. Additionally, while certain Kameo fighters are expected to be released after the completion of Kombat Pack 2, these will be the only new content available for players moving forward.

Reason for the Cancellation

The report attributes the cancellation of future DLCs to poor sales performance of the "Khaos Reigns" Kombat Pack 2, which launched in September 2023. ComicBook Gaming noted that many fans found the pack's price point—starting at $49.99 for the full DLC package—too expensive, which may have contributed to the disappointing sales figures. This economic factor seems to have influenced NetherRealm Studios' decision to discontinue plans for additional content.

Background on the Franchise's Revival

When "Mortal Kombat 1" was announced, many fans anticipated a continuation of "Mortal Kombat 11" with a sequel, potentially titled "MK12." However, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games surprised the community by opting for a reboot, returning to the franchise's origins. This move aimed to revitalize the series by offering a fresh narrative and gameplay experience while retaining elements of the franchise's brutal fighting mechanics. "Mortal Kombat 1" was designed with modern gaming platforms in mind, with significant graphical improvements and a more polished experience compared to its predecessors.

The Kombat Pack DLCs, featuring iconic characters from pop culture such as The Homelander, Omni-Man, and Peacemaker, became a major draw for the game. These crossovers helped expand the appeal of "Mortal Kombat 1," attracting both longtime fans of the series and new players. Despite these additions, the cancellation of future DLCs has left the community questioning the future of the game's ongoing content.

Expected Timeline

"MK1" players can expect Kombat Pack 2 to be completed by early 2025, with the final character drop signaling the end of major DLC expansions. After this, no further significant updates or new content are expected to be released by NetherRealm Studios for the game.