Bluesky Verification Is Flawed, Similar to X's Previous Problems with Online Impersonators

Bluesky's significant user base growth has brought increased attention to the platform's lack of a verification system. This absence has led to a proliferation of spam users impersonating companies and personalities. Many are comparing Bluesky's current situation to its rival, X, which previously struggled with a surge in fake accounts acquiring blue verification checks through paid subscriptions.

Bluesky's Current Verification Landscape

Unlike X, Bluesky does not offer blue checkmarks to denote verified accounts. Instead, it encourages users to adopt unique names featuring domains as a form of self-verification. Users are racing to secure these domain-linked handles, which offer a semblance of authenticity but lack the simplicity of a formalized verification process.

Verification Flaws and Impersonation Issues

Alexios Mantzarlis, director of Cornell Tech's Security Trust and Safety Initiative, highlighted Bluesky's verification challenges in his Faked Up newsletter. He revealed that 44% of the top 100 most-followed accounts on the platform have at least one impersonator. The lack of a standardized verification system has drawn widespread criticism, with users finding Bluesky's self-verification model both flawed and confusing.

Bluesky's approach to self-verification involves users linking their account handles to their domains. This requires modifying DNS records with specific text strings, a process accessible only to domain owners. While this method provides a layer of authenticity, its technical complexity has limited its adoption and left the platform vulnerable to impersonators.

Prevalence of Impersonation

The cumbersome self-verification system has created opportunities for impersonators to secure misleadingly official-looking handles. These imposters often replicate the profiles of companies or personalities, altering only minor details in their handles to deceive users. This mirrors the impersonation issues previously observed on X.

The Platform's Rising Popularity and Decentralized Approach

Bluesky's popularity continues to soar, with its user base recently surpassing 20 million following its public launch earlier this year. Many users migrated to the platform after Donald Trump's electoral victory and in reaction to dissatisfaction with Elon Musk's leadership on X. Bluesky also gained traction when X faced a ban in Brazil, solidifying its position as a leading alternative social network.

Bluesky's decentralized model offers users the ability to create and manage their servers and employ custom content moderation tools. These features have rekindled aspects of the earlier social media era, contributing to its growing appeal. Despite this success, the platform's inability to implement a robust verification system remains a significant concern, particularly as impersonators exploit the self-verification loopholes.