Will 'The Witcher 4' Be Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's New Novel? Possible Hint From CD Projekt Red

The release of a new novel in "The Witcher" series over the weekend has sparked speculation about its potential connection to the upcoming "The Witcher 4" game, currently under development by CD Projekt Red (CDPR). The new entry in the series marks a return to the world of Geralt of Rivia, but its implications for the game franchise remain unclear.

CDPR CEO Reads Andrzej Sapkowski's New 'The Witcher' Novel

Michal Nowakowski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, recently shared his excitement about the latest addition to "The Witcher" literary series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Nowakowski announced his intention to begin reading the new novel, which currently exists only in Polish. This novel, the ninth installment in "The Witcher" series, comes 11 years after the release of "Season of Storms." Although the book is currently limited to Polish-speaking audiences, there are expectations that it will eventually be translated into other languages, with previous books taking up to five years for translation, according to GamesRadar.

Connection Between the New Novel and 'The Witcher 4' Game

Gamers have begun to speculate whether the new Sapkowski novel could serve as the source material for "The Witcher 4," often referred to as "Polaris," which is currently in production. The new book is a prequel focusing on Geralt's youth, providing a deeper look into his early life before the events that shaped the main storylines of the previous games and books. Speculation suggests that this prequel may offer insight into the origins of the "Witcher" universe, potentially linking directly to the upcoming game. However, CDPR has yet to confirm any direct relationship between the novel and the game.

About 'The Witcher 4' and Its Development

After nearly a decade-long hiatus from the Witcher game franchise, CD Projekt Red is now in full-scale development for "The Witcher 4," which is expected to kick off a new saga in the series. The company has assembled a team of 400 people to work on the game, which will be the first in the series to use Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) instead of CDPR's proprietary RED engine. The game will also be part of a new trilogy that introduces fresh narratives to the "Witcher" universe.

Despite the changes, there are concerns among fans that Geralt may not be the protagonist of the new game, as "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" offered various endings where Geralt's future was left uncertain, including retirement. These developments, along with the introduction of a new saga, have led to questions about whether Geralt will continue as the main character in the upcoming series.