Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Faces Delay; But Good News, Leaks Say It's Still Coming Next Year

The gaming community has been abuzz with news surrounding Nintendo's next-generation console, tentatively dubbed the "Nintendo Switch 2." While the console remains officially unconfirmed, new developments hint at both promising advancements and potential setbacks.

Release Timeline Updates

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still slated for a 2025 global release. However, according to recent leaks, its announcement and availability might face delays. Originally expected to be unveiled by the end of Nintendo's fiscal year in March 2024, the updated timeline suggests a shift to early 2025.

A YouTuber known as "NateTheHate" reported that Nintendo plans to announce the console in Q1 2025, aligning with its internal schedule. Despite this, the device's commercial availability will reportedly occur later than anticipated, with a dedicated reveal event scheduled for May 2025. This event, though not officially confirmed as a "Nintendo Direct," will provide comprehensive details about the Switch 2.

Production and Availability

Following the May showcase, the console is expected to hit shelves by late May or early June 2025. Despite these delays, Nintendo appears committed to maintaining the 2025 release window, avoiding the significant postponements seen in other industry projects.

Reports suggest that production is already underway, signaling the company's preparedness to meet demand and ensure sufficient stock at launch.

Anticipated Features and Pricing

Leaked details have sparked excitement about the console's potential features. Notable updates include:

New Joy-Con Designs - The console will reportedly introduce revamped detachable controllers, featuring a black-and-white color scheme among other options.

Pricing - The Switch 2 is expected to retail for $400, marking a $50 increase from the original Switch's launch price.

Backward Compatibility - Nintendo has confirmed that the console will support games from its predecessor, ensuring continuity for long-time fans.

Industry Context and Fan Expectations

The original Nintendo Switch, released in 2017, has enjoyed immense success, selling over 129 million units worldwide. As the console nears the end of its seven-year lifecycle, many enthusiasts have been eager for a successor to meet evolving gaming standards.

While Nintendo remains tight-lipped about the specifics, the Switch 2's anticipated features and revised release schedule suggest a calculated approach to delivering a high-quality product.