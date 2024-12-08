Google Wallet Digital ID Adds New Mexico Support For TSA Checkpoints and More

Google Wallet's digital ID program continues to expand as New Mexico becomes the latest state to support the technology. This development allows residents of New Mexico to use their driver's licenses and state IDs digitally, offering greater convenience by eliminating the need for physical cards. New Mexico is the sixth state in the U.S. to adopt this feature, enabling citizens to present their IDs at key entry points such as TSA checkpoints.

Digital ID Adoption in New Mexico

New Mexico's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has officially integrated Google Wallet with the state's driver's licenses and state IDs, marking a significant step forward in the use of digital identification. New Mexico residents can now add their ID cards to the Google Wallet app, which is accepted by select businesses and establishments requiring ID verification. Additionally, select TSA checkpoints are now equipped to verify digital IDs, making travel more convenient for residents.

According to state officials, Albuquerque Sunport and Lea County Regional Airport will soon begin supporting digital driver's licenses for TSA verification, enhancing the travel experience for those who prefer mobile identification over physical cards. However, to use digital IDs at TSA checkpoints, travelers must also present the NM Verifier app, which provides an additional layer of verification.

Read Also: Apple Wallet ID Support is Coming to 2 States After California Addition

How to Add New Mexico IDs to Google Wallet

Adding a New Mexico driver's license or state ID to Google Wallet is a straightforward process. Users can open the Google Wallet app, tap "Add to Wallet," and select "Pick ID." Afterward, users must take a photo of both the front and back of their ID and complete a selfie video verification to confirm their identity.

It is important to note that, in addition to Google Wallet, users must have the NM Verifier app to ensure their digital ID is recognized at businesses and TSA checkpoints. This extra step is required by New Mexico to replace the physical cards for identification purposes.

Growing Adoption of Digital IDs

The digital ID trend, fueled by the success of mobile wallet apps from companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung, is gaining momentum. Initially, digital wallets were primarily used for storing credit and debit card information, but Google expanded the capabilities of its Wallet app to include digital IDs in 2022. Maryland was the first state to support digital IDs in Google Wallet, setting a precedent for other states to follow.

While digital IDs are still in the process of gaining wider acceptance, their integration with major partners like the TSA has proven beneficial, particularly for frequent travelers. However, digital IDs are not yet universally accepted, with only select businesses and services honoring this form of identification. Google, along with other companies, is working to broaden support across more states and establishments, further advancing the adoption of digital identification systems.