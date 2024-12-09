350 Musicians Petition for Internet Archive Against Music Labels' Infringement Lawsuit on 'Great 78'

An organization called "Fight for the Future" recently launched a petition to music labels, urging them to withdraw their copyright infringement case against the Internet Archive. The petition, signed by over 350 musicians, aims to support the Internet Archive's "Great 78 Project," which has faced legal challenges from several major record labels. These labels claim that the project infringes upon their copyright by digitizing and distributing classic records, including works by renowned artists. The petition emphasizes the significance of preserving historical music and highlights the struggles artists face in the current music industry.

The Internet Archive's 'Great 78 Project'

The Internet Archive's "Great 78 Project" is a major initiative dedicated to preserving music recorded on 78 RPM records, a format that is gradually disappearing. This project has digitized and made available over 400,000 recordings, including iconic works by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday. As 78 RPM records become increasingly rare, the project serves as a critical resource for preserving cultural history.

350 Musicians Petition Against Music Labels' Lawsuit

Fight for the Future's petition includes signatures from over 350 musicians who are advocating for the Internet Archive's efforts. The petitioners argue that music labels are profiting immensely while artists struggle to earn a fair income. They also criticize the revenue-sharing model between labels and streaming platforms like Spotify, which they claim is unfair to musicians. Prominent signatories include Tegan Quin, Sara Quin, Amanda Palmer, DIIV, and Kathleen Hanna, all of whom are calling for a more collaborative approach to preserving music culture.

The letter highlights the artists' call for music labels to support, rather than oppose, projects like the "Great 78 Project," which aim to preserve music heritage.

Potential Legal Consequences

The lawsuit could have severe financial repercussions for the Internet Archive if the court rules in favor of the music labels. Should the lawsuit proceed, the organization faces a potential penalty of $621 million in damages for alleged copyright violations related to the digitization of these records.

The Internet Archive's Role in Global Access

Throughout the years, many people have relied on the Internet Archive's snapshots of the web to save different versions of published pages or articles for record-keeping. It has since become one of the top tools for research and online discovery. Moreover, it has served as a key source of entertainment for those seeking "lost" art, especially unreleased footage like pilot episodes or canceled shows that are easily accessible to global users.

The Internet Archive has also launched several projects focused on restoring old materials for the public to rediscover, offering free and unlimited access to these kinds of media. One of its most notable efforts is the "Great 78 Project," which aims to preserve 78 RPM records that are slowly becoming extinct, as these original works fade from the market.

In addition to its various projects, the non-profit organization operates the Wayback Machine, which primarily focuses on archiving the content of the World Wide Web. The Wayback Machine provides users with a way to revisit specific points in time for fact-checking and research purposes. However, music labels oppose the Internet Archive's "Great 78 Project" due to alleged copyright infringement. Despite this, many musicians view the project as a valuable effort and are advocating for an end to the lawsuit against the organization.