Microsoft Phone Link Supports iPhone to Windows File Transfers But How Is Apple's AirDrop Different?

Users who have iPhones and Windows PCs will no longer have to worry about using separate devices. Microsoft introduced an upgrade to Phone Link, which enables file transfers between both devices. This feature previously introduced connections for both devices, but it only allowed users to receive iPhone notifications and other features that appear on Windows OS-powered computers.

File sharing has been one of the best enjoyed features available on iOS devices as Apple is known for offering the highly regarded AirDrop, and it takes advantage of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to easily share files and more, exclusive to its devices.

Microsoft Phone Link iPhone to Windows File Transfers

According to a new blog post by Windows, the Phone Link experience is now expanding as it offers the much-awaited file-transferring capabilities previously enjoyed on Android for the iPhone to Windows experience. Instead of only using Phone Link for getting notifications, sending or receiving messages, as well as taking calls on Windows, iPhone users may easily share files wirelessly to their PCs.

However, the service has certain limitations, particularly as it is still in the beta testing phase and only offers the feature to registered users of the Windows Insider Program.

For first-time users who are also part of the program, setting up the Phone Link for iPhone to Windows will ask them to opt into this file-sharing feature as well. However, users already using the feature would have to set it up.

Microsoft said that it requires an iPhone to run iOS 16 or later, as well as The Link Windows app on iPhones to feature version 1.24112.73 or higher and get the Phone Link version 1.24112.89.0 or later alongside being part of the Windows Insider Program to get this feature.

Apple AirDrop vs. Microsoft Phone Link File Sharing

Apple AirDrop still maintains its exclusivity on Cupertino's ecosystem but has proven to be one of the most advanced wireless connections in the industry now. While Microsoft's Phone Link is less advanced, it is trying to catch up with new features now being made available, with the plus of having both Android and iOS compatible with its service.

Microsoft Phone Link Is No Longer For Android Only

For many years now, Microsoft released the Phone Link app to deliver a phone-to-PC experience to their ecosystem for users to enjoy, and back then, these services focused on first-party capabilities. It was only in 2020 when Microsoft supported Android, which shared wireless access to computers that allow users to keep their hands on the keyboard and mouse while still being able to use their phones.

Three years later, Microsoft rolled out its support for the iOS platform, which was a stellar move in bridging the gap between iPhones and Windows devices, a feature that many people requested from the company. In its first iteration, Phone Link only allowed users to receive iPhone notifications, calls, messages, and more to be available on PCs. Still, the company promised that it would be adding more features along the way.