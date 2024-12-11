Bluetooth Tracker Detection Is Now Available on Android With Two New Features From Google

Google is rolling out a significant upgrade to its Find My Device network, providing Android users with advanced tools to counteract the misuse of Bluetooth trackers. This enhancement comes as a response to the increasing exploitation of Bluetooth trackers by malicious actors to stalk individuals or carry out other harmful activities.

Bluetooth trackers, while originally designed to help users locate personal items, have been misused to compromise personal safety. Google's latest update offers pivotal features to address these concerns and provide users with proactive measures to safeguard their privacy.

Google Upgrades Bluetooth Tracker Detection for Android

A new blog post from Google details improvements to its Find My Device network, which enhances tracking detection capabilities to ensure safety for individuals targeted by unwanted trackers. According to Google, two new tools are available in the Find My Device app via Android's Unknown Tracker Alerts, offering users notifications of lurking devices.

The first tool is the "Temporarily Pause Location" feature, which can turn off location updates on a device for 24 hours and prevent unwanted trackers from monitoring the user's whereabouts. Google says users can activate this feature to stop location tracking immediately once a tracker is detected, then locate and disable the device.

The second tool, "Find Nearby," helps users easily locate a Bluetooth tracker in their possession or nearby, especially after receiving an alert about a tag in the vicinity. Android devices now make it easier to find these trackers.

Find My Device Is More Than Sharing Alerts for Users

In addition to helping users locate lost devices connected to their accounts, Google's Find My Device network can now detect unknown Bluetooth trackers to prevent stalking by malicious actors. With the introduction of these new features, users are better equipped to defend themselves against such threats, thanks to more proactive tools.

Bluetooth Tracker Stalking Issues Around the World

Bluetooth trackers like Apple's AirTags, Chipolo, and Tile have made it easier for people to keep tabs on their non-electronic devices. However, there have been reports of users discovering random Bluetooth trackers in their possession, leading them to suspect they are being stalked by acquaintances or strangers.

In response, companies like Apple and Google developed detection tools that users can easily enable to monitor for hidden devices. Initially, these platforms focused on their products, but they have since expanded support to include all Bluetooth trackers and introduced security improvements.

Despite these efforts, several stalking incidents have occurred, prompting further fine-tuning from both companies. Google has now introduced additional features to help Android users better detect unwanted Bluetooth trackers and protect themselves from this threat.