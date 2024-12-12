OpenAI: ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Adds Video and Screen Sharing Analysis, Santa Mode

OpenAI is maintaining momentum during its "12 Days of OpenAI" event, unveiling numerous feature updates for its artificial intelligence tools. The latest announcement introduces upgrades to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode (AVM), which is equipped to analyze video feeds and screen content via voice commands.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Can Analyze Video, Screens

OpenAI has reached the halfway point of its "12 Days of OpenAI" holiday event, unveiling a significant upgrade for ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) on Day 6. The latest enhancement introduces new input capabilities, enabling the chatbot to analyze screen content and play videos through screen-sharing.

Starting today, ChatGPT's AVM allows users to command the AI assistant to examine their display or analyze video content. These features are available exclusively via the ChatGPT mobile app on iOS and Android platforms.

Activation Process for Advanced Voice Mode Features

Despite being labeled as a hands-free experience, activating these new AVM features requires users to follow several steps:

Open the ChatGPT app and tap the "Voice" (microphone) icon on the chat bar. Locate the "Video" icon at the bottom left of the screen, or tap the three-dot menu and select "Share Screen."

Subscription Access and Limitations

OpenAI confirmed that the new AVM features are accessible behind a paywall. Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro can unlock these upgrades, while non-paying users have limited access to the basic AVM capabilities. This differentiation highlights OpenAI's tiered approach to feature accessibility.

Santa Mode Introduced for ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode

OpenAI has infused holiday cheer into its AI offerings with the introduction of "Santa Mode" on ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode. This festive feature allows users to interact with the iconic Santa voice, bringing holiday joy and AI-generated responses. Santa Mode is available until January, adding a seasonal twist to the chatbot's capabilities.

2024: A Landmark Year for OpenAI

OpenAI built on its strong 2023 performance, during which its ChatGPT AI chatbot gained widespread popularity following major updates and public accessibility improvements. In 2024, the company took another leap forward with innovations like the SearchGPT feature.

One of the standout advancements was the development of Advanced Voice Mode, which enables users to engage in conversations with the AI without typing prompts. This feature highlights ChatGPT's ability to deliver human-like responses, leveraging the latest GPT-4 model.

A High-Profile Acquisition

This year also saw OpenAI's CEO and co-founder, Sam Altman, make headlines with the acquisition of the 'chat.com' domain. The reported $10 million purchase underscores OpenAI's commitment to strengthening its digital presence and branding.

Final Push for the Year

As 2024 draws to a close, OpenAI is rounding off the year with its "12 Days of OpenAI" campaign. This initiative showcases new features and experiences, with Advanced Voice Mode at the forefront, offering enhanced interaction options for users seeking more from conversational AI.