'Cyberpunk 2077' Live Action Movie: Idris Elba Wants to Make It a Reality With Keanu Reeves

After the successful redemption of "Cyberpunk 2077" with last year's critically acclaimed DLC release, "Phantom Liberty," fans are now clamoring for a live-action adaptation of the beloved sci-fi RPG. Recent developments suggest the idea might not be far-fetched, as Idris Elba, who played Soloman Reed in the DLC, has expressed interest in reprising his role in a potential film.

Elba has even hinted at bringing another iconic actor from the franchise, Keanu Reeves, back to the screen. Reeves portrayed Johnny Silverhand, one of the game's most recognizable characters.

Idris Elba Shares Interest in 'Cyberpunk 2077' Film

During a recent interview with Screen Rant while promoting "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," Elba revealed his enthusiasm for a potential "Cyberpunk 2077" live-action adaptation. When asked about the possibility of reprising his role as Soloman Reed, Elba responded positively, expressing his desire to bring the character to life on the big screen.

Although Netflix is currently developing a second "Cyberpunk" anime following the success of "Edgerunners," it remains unclear whether the new series will tie directly to the game's storyline. For now, Elba's interest in a movie adaptation is hypothetical, as no studio has officially taken on the project.

Elba Wants Keanu Reeves to Return as Johnny Silverhand

In addition to his involvement, Elba stated he would like to see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand in the film adaptation. Reeves' portrayal of Silverhand was one of the standout performances in the original game. However, due to the game's storyline, Reeves' character only exists as a digital construct in the protagonist V's mind, making direct interactions between the two actors unlikely.

CD Projekt Red: Success and Future Plans

CD Projekt Red's journey with "Cyberpunk 2077" has been a rollercoaster. The game's rocky launch in 2020 initially tarnished its reputation, but the company's commitment to improving the title, culminating in the "Phantom Liberty" DLC, brought it back into favor. The expansion, which garnered over five million players, earned widespread praise and helped restore the franchise's standing.

While the studio confirmed that "Phantom Liberty" would be the last DLC for the game, CD Projekt Red is already working on a sequel. The next installment in the franchise is rumored to include a multiplayer experience designed to surpass existing online gaming platforms.

In the meantime, the company has shifted its focus to its other flagship franchise, "The Witcher" Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red released the first-look trailer for "The Witcher 4," which has become its most anticipated project.