T-Mobile Starlink Direct-To-Cell Service Now in Beta For Free, Registrations Are Open

After piloting as a service touted by Elon Musk on social media and aiding hurricane victims with satellite connectivity, T-Mobile and Starlink have officially launched their Direct-To-Cell service under a beta testing program. Users interested in the new satellite network experience can now register for the service and become early adopters.

FCC Approval and Beta Launch

T-Mobile and SpaceX recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to operate the Direct-To-Cell service, following their significant contributions during natural disasters across the United States.

The Direct-To-Cell service is currently available under a beta testing phase. T-Mobile announced that the service will cover more than 500,000 square miles in the U.S., specifically targeting areas without terrestrial cell towers. While the beta is limited to sending and receiving text messages via satellite, it represents a significant step toward broader satellite connectivity.

T-Mobile and Starlink emphasized that the service does not require satellite dishes or specialized satellite-enabled smartphones. It is compatible with all smartphones capable of connecting to cellular networks.

Registration for Satellite-to-Phone Service Opens

T-Mobile subscribers can now register for the Direct-To-Cell beta service via the designated website. While the initial beta phase focuses on text messaging, T-Mobile and Starlink have promised additional capabilities in the future, including voice calls and cellular data connections for internet access. A timeline for these features has yet to be announced.

Starlink's Satellite Internet Expansion

SpaceX's Starlink remains the largest satellite internet service in the world, operating more than 7,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit. The service has become widely recognized for providing internet access to underserved areas, particularly in regions without terrestrial infrastructure.

During recent hurricanes in the United States, Starlink and T-Mobile's Direct-To-Cell service enabled victims to contact emergency services and loved ones, underscoring its potential for disaster response. These events helped pave the way for FCC approval, allowing the satellite-to-phone service to expand its reach in the U.S.

While Starlink continues to deliver satellite internet services to users globally, its new Direct-To-Cell offering will integrate with T-Mobile's network to provide direct connectivity for smartphones. The beta launch begins with text messaging capabilities and is expected to expand to include voice calls and internet access, marking a new milestone for satellite-to-cellular connectivity.