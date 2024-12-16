'The Last of Us Part 3' Release Date Is So Far Away, It Will Release After PS6 Console Arrives

The highly anticipated release of "The Last of Us Part 3" may not arrive for several years, as Naughty Dog reportedly prioritizes other projects and navigates challenges in its development pipeline. Recent reports suggest that the game may not debut until after Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console launches, indicating a prolonged wait for fans of the acclaimed franchise.

'The Last of Us Part 3' Faces Delays

According to ComicBook Gaming, Naughty Dog's current focus is on a new sci-fi title, "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," which is now the studio's primary project. This shift has led to delays in "The Last of Us Part 3" and the cancellation of other titles, including "The Last of Us" multiplayer game, "Factions."

The report notes that "The Last of Us Part 3" may still be in pre-production, or it has yet to enter full development. Given Naughty Dog's history of long development cycles—previous "The Last of Us" titles were released seven years apart—fans should brace for an extended timeline.

Potential PlayStation 6 Release Window

The delay coincides with speculation that Sony's PlayStation 6 console may arrive by 2028, based on previous reports and the expected seven-year console cycle. With the PlayStation 5 already at its midpoint, Naughty Dog's current timeline suggests that "The Last of Us Part 3" could become a next-gen exclusive for the PS6, following the studio's trend of releasing major titles on new hardware before expanding to other platforms.

Naughty Dog's Current Game Development Strategy

Naughty Dog, known for delivering critically acclaimed single-player experiences, is actively working on "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," a new sci-fi intellectual property. The studio's shift to prioritize Intergalactic over its other projects, including "Factions," reflects its commitment to developing original narratives and single-player content.

The cancellation of "Factions," originally designed as a multiplayer expansion within The Last of Us universe, marked a significant departure from the studio's previous plans. The project aimed to offer players an open-world, survival-focused experience in the post-apocalyptic setting dominated by Cordyceps-infected threats.

Reports indicate that Naughty Dog's focus on "Intergalactic" has delayed not only "The Last of Us Part 3" but also other potential remasters and new titles.

Outlook for Naughty Dog and 'The Last of Us Part 3'

With "Intergalactic" expected to conclude development before work on "The Last of Us Part 3" fully begins, the release of the next chapter in the beloved franchise may align with the launch of the PlayStation 6. For now, fans face a lengthy wait as Naughty Dog continues its commitment to original storytelling and ambitious game development.