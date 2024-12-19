Meta AI Video Editing Features Are Coming to Instagram Soon — Here's What to Expect

Instagram users can expect more AI-driven features next year, including the anticipated rollout of Meta AI's advanced video editing tool, "Movie Gen." This cutting-edge technology, previewed by Meta, offers a generative AI solution for video editing, promising significant enhancements for content creators on the platform.

Movie Gen: Transforming Video Editing on Instagram

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently shared a video demonstrating the capabilities of Meta AI's Movie Gen tool. In his post, Mosseri teased its potential launch on Instagram by 2025, emphasizing its transformative ability to edit videos according to user preferences. He showcased how the tool uses AI to identify and modify elements within a video — from subjects to backgrounds — allowing users to create entirely new content from existing footage.

Meta introduced Movie Gen as part of its ongoing AI research, with Mosseri acknowledging its early development stage. Despite this, the company is actively working to integrate the tool into Instagram, inviting users to look forward to its debut.

What Will Movie Gen Bring to Instagram Users?

Expanding AI Capabilities for Content Creators

Mosseri also hinted at the development of additional AI tools for Instagram, aiming to enhance the platform's functionality for content creators. These tools are expected to expand the scope of AI-generated experiences, enabling creators to produce unique and engaging content more efficiently.

Meta's investment in AI extends beyond video editing. The company previously introduced generative AI features, such as AI avatars capable of managing follower interactions on Instagram. This feature, powered by Meta's Llama 3 large language model (LLM), underscores the company's commitment to delivering advanced AI solutions for its platforms.

Meta AI and Llama 3: Driving Innovation

Meta's focus on artificial intelligence has been evident in its development of the Llama 3 LLM, an open-source AI model designed for cost-effective and scalable applications. This technology underpins many of Meta's AI offerings, including tools for Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram.

Earlier this year, Meta introduced Llama 3.1, touting it as the company's most advanced AI model to date. This advancement has paved the way for innovations like Movie Gen, which leverages Llama's capabilities to deliver unparalleled video editing solutions.

The Future of AI on Instagram

Meta's roadmap for AI development signals a broader push to integrate advanced technologies into its platforms. With the planned release of Movie Gen and other AI-driven tools, Instagram is poised to become a hub for innovative content creation, empowering users to reimagine their digital experiences.