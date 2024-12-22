Trump Supports TikTok Amid US Ban, But Will Keep the App Only 'For a Little While'

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for TikTok, even as the platform faces an imminent ban in the United States under the Foreign Adversary Act. The legislation mandates TikTok's shutdown next year unless its parent company, ByteDance, divests from the app to comply with U.S. requirements. While Trump's backing offers a glimmer of hope for the platform, his support comes with conditions, suggesting only temporary relief.

Trump's Conditional Backing of TikTok

According to a Reuters report, Trump recently addressed his supporters at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, where he announced his intention to keep TikTok operational in the United States. This announcement followed the government's official ban on the platform after ByteDance failed to meet the divestment deadline.

Trump acknowledged TikTok's significant role in his campaign strategy, highlighting its massive reach and the billions of views generated by his team's content on the platform. Despite his earlier stance against TikTok due to national security concerns, Trump's campaign success on the app appears to have influenced his perspective.

During his address, Trump revealed that campaign analytics played a pivotal role in his decision. "Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while," he remarked, underscoring his pragmatic approach to leveraging the platform's potential. However, he stopped short of committing to long-term support, leaving TikTok's future uncertain.

A Shift in Perspective

Trump's relationship with TikTok has evolved significantly over the years. During his first term, he staunchly advocated for banning the platform, citing its ties to ByteDance and potential risks to national security. His administration succeeded in forcing the sale of TikTok's North American, European, and Oceanic operations to Oracle, a move aimed at reducing Chinese influence.

This year, as he campaigns for a second term, Trump has adopted a different approach. TikTok has become an integral part of his outreach strategy, enabling him to connect with millions of Americans and a global audience. The platform's effectiveness as a campaign tool has seemingly outweighed his previous concerns about its ownership.

Meeting with TikTok Leadership

Reports indicate that Trump recently met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. The meeting was described as positive, further fueling speculation about the platform's potential reprieve under Trump's leadership. However, details of their discussion and any agreements remain undisclosed.

Uncertain Future for TikTok

Despite Trump's newfound support, the platform's long-term prospects in the U.S. remain unclear. His endorsement is conditional and tied to his administration's evolving priorities. For now, TikTok's fate hinges on political negotiations and its ability to address national security concerns while maintaining its operational presence in the country.