Transparent Tech Revival Is a Craze For Modern and Retro Devices

The early evolution of technology introduced various groundbreaking concepts, with one particularly captivating trend being transparent shells or bodies. The appeal of seeing the inner workings of a device has long intrigued users worldwide. Whether released as part of a regular lineup or as special editions, transparent tech has remained highly sought after in the market.

Now, the era of transparent retro technology is making a comeback. Modern companies are embracing this trend, offering see-through versions of their devices and captivating consumers with the allure of transparent design.

Transparent Retro Tech Now Available

For those who want to experience tech without boundaries, transparent devices are the perfect solution. Fortunately, these products are increasingly abundant in the market, with various brands offering innovative options that showcase both functionality and style.

Nothing Phones are Transparent

From the outset, Carl Pei's Nothing brand has embraced transparency in its devices, starting with the Phone (1) and continuing with the Phone (2). The standout feature of these phones is their transparent rear shell, providing users with a glimpse of the device's internal components. What sets Nothing apart from other transparent tech is the colorway-specific finishes applied to the components. The White Phone (2) features white finishes, while the Black model offers a darker aesthetic.

The Nothing Phone (2) is currently available for $549, offering a $150 discount from its original price of $699. This device highlights the company's ongoing focus on transparent technology, offering a distinctive design alongside advanced functionality.

Transparent Mechanical Keyboards

Transparent designs have also extended to one of the most important computer peripherals: the mechanical keyboard. Companies are now offering special see-through editions of their keyboards, adding a unique aesthetic to the functional technology.

One example comes from 8BitDo, which is offering the Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition for preorder in the US and UK at $119.99. The keyboard features an aluminum plate wrapped in a green shell with matching keycaps.

Additionally, Omnitype offers the "Bauer Lite" keyboard, which has gained popularity for its performance and features, as well as its dedication to transparent tech. Available in a variety of colors that maintain a transparent aesthetic, the 65 percent keyboard kit is priced at $119.99 on their website.

Retro GBA from Anbernic Also Captures Transparency

Anbernic, known for its retro gaming consoles, recently recreated the Nintendo Game Boy with its RG 34XX model. In addition to the classic purple colorway, the device is also available in two transparent versions: Red and Green. The RG 34XX is priced at $69.99.

Transparent Xbox Controller from Microsoft, 8BitDo

Microsoft has revived transparent designs for its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 through the Xbox Design Lab. The Cipher series offers six color options, compatible with the Xbox Series S and X, starting at $149.99 each.

In collaboration with Xbox, 8BitDo released the Ultimate Mini Wired Controller, available in three translucent colors. The controller features hall-effect triggers and joysticks, along with upgraded bumpers and D-pads. It is priced at $34.99 on Amazon.

Here's a Transparent iPhone Mod That is Complicated

For DIY enthusiasts looking to transform their iPhones, Repair Guru has shared a mod that allows users to create a transparent look. This mod doesn't require purchasing additional parts, provided the user already has the necessary tools. However, the process is complicated, particularly for the iPhone 16 Pro, as it involves using Gallium to remove the aluminum layer and achieve the transparent effect.