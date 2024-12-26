How to Use Reddit Answers AI-Generated Search Tool So You Avoid Google, Bing

A dedicated search function is a must for platforms to help users easily find content. However, traditional search results often provide only links to original posts without context or useful information. Reddit is changing this by introducing "Reddit Answers," an AI-generated search feature integrated directly into the platform to enhance user experience.

Reddit's goal is to keep users on the platform and not rely on external search engines like Google or Microsoft's Bing to find content. This new feature offers a more optimized search experience for users.

Reddit Answers: AI-Powered Search Experience

Recently, Reddit restricted its content from being accessed by various search engines, making it impossible for users to find discussions using specific keywords or by adding "Reddit" to the end of their search terms. Google, however, was given limited access to fetch the latest content from Reddit.

In response, Reddit has launched a new search engine-like feature called "Reddit Answers," which aims to provide users with a more efficient way to find information on the platform. Although currently in limited testing, users who have access to the feature can take advantage of its capabilities.

Reddit Answers is an AI-powered tool that uses a conversational interface, similar to a chatbot. Users can ask questions or seek help to find specific topics, and the AI will generate a list of curated answers. These answers include links to relevant posts and are designed to be the most helpful and relevant to the user's query.

The content generated by Reddit Answers is focused on providing summaries, recommendations, discussions, and other information from Reddit users. The feature offers an in-app experience that replaces the need for third-party services like Google, helping users find relevant content without leaving the platform.

Using Reddit Answers to Replace Google and Bing

Reddit Answers is currently in limited testing in the United States and is only available in English. Users can access the feature through a dedicated icon within the app, which allows them to pull up the experience at any time. After clicking or tapping the icon, users can ask questions and interact with the AI in a conversational manner, similar to using a chatbot.

Reddit's Removal of Results from Search Engines

Last year, as part of its efforts to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO), Reddit made significant changes to the platform, including restricting API access for users and developers. The company moved toward offering paywalled API access to strike licensing deals and allow broader access to its data.

As part of these changes, Reddit removed itself from search engine results unless those search engines had a partnership with the platform regarding API access. This led to a licensing agreement between Google and Reddit to allow recent Reddit results to be included in Google's search results for AI training purposes.