UCLA May Use Generative AI for Teaching But Students Are Still Prohibited — Is It Fair?

Generative artificial intelligence, initially criticized for being used by students to complete assignments and tasks, is now being embraced in education. At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), AI is making strides as a valuable tool for teaching rather than merely a shortcut for students.

AI, once regarded as a potential crutch for cheating, has evolved into a significant asset for educators. At UCLA, faculty are now using the technology to create teaching materials, assignments, and even textbooks, marking a major shift in the educational landscape.

UCLA Adopts AI in Literature Course for Enhanced Learning

In one of the most notable AI implementations, Professor Zrinka Stahuljak introduced the Kudu platform to help build course materials for her "Survey of Literature: Middle Ages to 17th Century" class. The course, part of the university's College of Humanities, is the first at UCLA to integrate this AI-powered tool, which is designed to streamline content creation.

Professor Stahuljak used Kudu to generate a digital textbook, teaching assistant resources, and assignments. By utilizing AI, the professor aims to reduce the administrative burden on teaching assistants, allowing them to focus on direct student engagement.

"Normally, I would spend lectures contextualizing the material and using visuals to demonstrate the content. But now all of that is in the textbook we generated, and I can work with students to read the primary sources and walk them through what it means to analyze and think critically," Stahuljak said.

The AI-generated textbook, available for $25, was created by feeding Kudu with previous course notes and incorporating human review for accuracy. UCLA plans to launch this AI-assisted course in 2025.

AI Use for Teaching, Not for Student Assignments

Despite the growing role of AI in course development, students are still prohibited from using generative AI to complete assignments or quizzes. This policy, which is common across many educational institutions, emphasizes that learning must remain organic and based on individual effort.

While AI is becoming an increasingly important tool for teaching, schools continue to uphold strict rules regarding its use by students, aiming to preserve academic integrity.

AI in Education Gains Traction Across the Nation

While 2023 saw significant scrutiny of generative AI in schools, its potential as a teaching tool is gaining recognition. Companies like OpenAI and NVIDIA have partnered with educational institutions to incorporate AI into classrooms, making technology a valuable resource for educators. Earlier this year, California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced AI-powered learning programs in collaboration with NVIDIA, which are designed to enhance the learning experience for students across the state.

Although students are still discouraged from using generative AI for completing tasks, educators and institutions are increasingly exploring its use to support the teaching process. As AI continues to evolve, it promises to play a key role in shaping the future of education.