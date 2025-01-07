Dell Launches iPhone Naming-Inspired Laptop, Desktop Series

Dell has unveiled a significant rebranding of its laptop and desktop product lines, adopting a simplified naming structure inspired by the iPhone series. The longstanding Inspiron, XPS, Latitude, and Precision names have been retired, making way for the new "Dell," "Dell Pro," and "Dell Pro Max" series. Announced at CES 2025, this change introduces a streamlined approach to categorizing consumer, business, and workstation devices.

Consumer Models: New Naming and Features

Dell simplified its consumer lineup by merging the Inspiron and XPS lines under the new "Dell," "Dell Plus," and "Dell Premium" series, CNET reported. This change is reflected in the newly announced Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus laptops, which replace the mainstream Inspiron models.

The Dell Plus models feature Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, with options for 16GB or 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of solid-state storage. Display configurations include resolutions from 1920x1200 to a QHD+ mini-LED panel for the Dell 16 Plus, offering enhanced visual performance. These devices are available in both clamshell and two-in-one convertible formats. Pricing starts at $1,099 for the Dell 14 Plus and $1,149 for the Dell 16 Plus, with shipping slated to begin on February 18.

Although the baseline "Dell" and premium "Dell Premium" laptops have yet to be revealed, the anticipated differences between the tiers have generated interest, with the Dell Premium line expected to offer features surpassing those of the previous XPS models.

Business and Workstation Innovations

Dell's rebranding extends to its business and workstation laptops under the "Dell Pro" and "Dell Pro Max" series, replacing the Latitude and Precision lines. These models emphasize productivity, durability, and modularity.

The Dell Pro series introduces a base, Plus, and Premium tier. Entry-level Dell Pro 14 and Pro 16 models offer Core Ultra Series processors, integrated Intel graphics, and plastic chassis. They are productivity-focused devices with configurations supporting up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Higher-tier Dell Pro Plus and Premium models upgrade to aluminum or magnesium chassis, including enhanced display, camera, and keyboard options. For example, the Pro Premium models feature innovative dual-OLED displays, energy-efficient mini-LED keyboard backlighting, and a modular USB-C port for improved repairability. The new Collaboration Touchpad, tailored for Teams and Zoom, is another standout addition.

For professionals requiring mobile workstations, the Dell Pro Max line provides robust specifications. These models, available in 14- and 16-inch variants, include Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, Nvidia RTX graphics, and extensive storage options — up to 4TB for the Pro Max 16. Shipping for these models begins in late March, with AMD versions expected by mid-2025.

Looking Ahead

Dell's rebranding signals a strategic move to simplify its product lines and appeal to diverse user segments, from everyday consumers to business professionals and creative power users. While detailed pricing and availability for certain models remain pending, the innovations showcased at CES 2025 set a promising tone for the company's revamped lineup.