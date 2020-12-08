AMD Ryzen 5000 Leaks: Variants Ryzen 5000H and Ryzen 5000U Specs Surface Online

The AMD Ryzen 5000, with its variants Ryzen 5000H and Ryzen 5000U could become the next generation of leading mobile processors in the world. Leaks of the specs of the alleged processors have surfaced the internet, and could somehow appear to be true.

The upcoming mobile chips are projected to have its official reveal by January of the next year. Yet one of its retailers has been found by @momoMO_us on Twitter - a known leaker for upcoming hardware and software releases. It revealed the images of the processor's specs through a post on the social media site Twitter.

Laptops from brands including Asus and Lenovo are being listed and ordered by the retailers, in which it will use the Ryzen 5000 chips as the main processor. Speculations are reported that either one of those brands were the basis of the leaks.

Also Read: Microsoft Partners with UNICEF in 'Primero X' Launch

Older version of the leaks for the upcoming chip showed that the Ryzen 5000 variants will be composed of its two main components: it will be utilizing the Zen 3 design Cezanne, while the rest of it will use the Zen 2 design Lucienne.

Cezanne and Lucienne Designs

The Ryzen 5000H variants will all be using the Cezanne design. The units of this variant are more focused for a high performance for heavy-duty and powerful laptops. The leaks from the retailers show that Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 5 5600H are equipped with an additional 100-200 MHz in each of their base/boost clock.

Both the Cezanne and Lucienne designs on the other hand will be incorporated to the Ryzen 5000U chips to accommodate a low power yet more efficient CPU performance designed for much thinner and lighter laptop models.

Most of the Cezanne based chips from both Ryzen 5000 variants were inclining to a 100-300MHz boost on their boost clocks while it will retain the level of their base clocks. But the Lucienne based ones has only seen few information from the leaks compared to the Cezanne ones. Although their clock speed indicates that it could be equal or less to its predecessor, which is the Renoir chips (Ryzen 4000).

Related Article: Salesforce to Pay a Whopping $27.7 Billion to Acquire Slack

If the leaks could be true at some point, one sure thing is that the performance level of the upcoming chip especially those who capitalize on the Cezanne design are much higher than its Renoir counterparts. While the Lucienne designs could at least equalize its predecessor versions.

Here are the complete details from the actual leak:

Ryzen 5000H chips

Ryzen 9 5900HX: 8-cores (16-threads) / 3.3GHz with boost to 4.6GHz (Zen 3)

Ryzen 9 5900HS: 8-cores (16-threads) / 3.1GHz with boost to 4.5GHz (Zen 3)

Ryzen 7 5800H: 8-cores (16-threads) / 3.2GHz with boost TBC (Zen 3)

Ryzen 5 5600H: 6-cores (12-threads) / 3.0GHz with boost to 4.1GHz (Zen 3)

Ryzen 5000U chips