5 Biggest and Most Interesting Game Secrets of 2020 Revealed

The video game industry soared into a booming year this 2020 and was one of the industries who somehow benefited from the pandemic brought upon by COVID-19. The lockdown made people stay at home, which eventually caused for some, or majority of them to play a lot of video games.

Although some game developers and studios did not see operations due to the lockdown, some managed to still continue their then ongoing works to develop some games for future releases. Many games had their launch this year. And the console rivalry of the PlayStation and Xbox just got more intense with their release of both console's new versions, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S last November.

Of course, along with the console releases are the games for the new consoles, where most of it had the biggest, coolest, 'baddest' and most unique secrets and 'unlockables' available throughout progressing on the game.

Here is the list of the five biggest and most interesting game secrets unveiled and unlocked this 2020:

The Unmaykr Gun (Doom Eternal)

The latest installment from the classic "Doom" series of games, "Doom Eternal" has been one game which contained a lot of Easter egg references. The "Unmaykr" gun could be considered the best Easter egg which can be unlocked in the game. The coveted item only appeared on one of the past "Doom" games, particularly "Doom 64." Some consider the re-release of "Doom 64's" purpose was to discover the origin of the "Unmaykr" gun.

Owlbear Cub (Baldur's Gate 3)

The Larian Studios developed role-playing game is now the third main game from the "Baldur's Gate" series. An Owlbear cub can be recruited on a player's team and become the player's companion. By killing its Owlbear mother and going through the various challenges that would occur after that, the player could eventually find the cute Owlbear cub located in the game's Goblin camp.

Malboro and the Return of Secret Bosses (Final Fantasy 7: Remake)

Late-game evil bosses from the remake of the seventh installment of the legendary "Final Fantasy" franchise include two super-secret ultra-bosses. The first one is the infamous giant "Malboro" who is an already known enemy from the past "Final Fantasy" Games which releases toxic diseases skills from its mouth. The second is "Pride and Joy" which may seem more difficult to finish. There is still another boss that would be available on the latter parts of the game. It is the "Behemoth" which is also a familiar boss within the "Final Fantasy" players through the years.

The Hammer of Thor (Assassin's Creed: Valhalla)

The hammer of the Mighty "Thor" from the Norse mythology and the Marvel Comics is an unlockable weapon which could be equipped to a player's assassin. In order to obtain it the player must travel to ancient cities and fight creatures associated with the Norse mythology. After doing those a shiny collection of armor can be obtained, and it includes the hammer.

The Secret Mushroom Level (Minecraft Dungeons)

Minecraft's secret level is filled with giant mushrooms, which also includes the famous mushroom from Minecraft's vanilla variant. It is patterned on the biome of mushroom fields, which serves like a preparation for the final level of the game.

Related Article: Nintendo Lists Best Cooking Games on Switch for the Holidays