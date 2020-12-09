'Spider-Man 3': MCU Film to Feature Alfred Molina's Doc Ock

The second movie of the original Spider-Man trilogy from Sony Pictures featured English actor Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus as its main villain. Now, it was announced that Molina's role will make its return, this time to the "Spider-Man 3" sequel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, and Molina will reprise his 'Doc Ock' character.

"Spider-Man 2" was the second installment to the original Sony version of the web-slinging hero's movie trilogy. It came after Spider-Man in 2002 and followed by Spider-Man 3 in 2007. The second film was regarded as the highest-rated among the three movies, especially praising Molina in his role, as well as the trilogy's Spider-Man himself Tobey Maguire.

Now, Molina's character will make its return to the big screen. With MCU done already with their first two Spider-Man films, namely "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far from Home", the unnamed sequel so far will still feature the current Spider-Man Tom Holland. Yet reports are being made that the Marvel's multiverse will then eventually be featured in the film, with the "Doctor Strange" sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to introduce, like the title itself says, the concept of the multiverse. And this sequel would most likely introduce the other Spider-Man characters from the past films.

The Spider-Gang

If the rumors appear to be true, the past two Spider-Man actors before Holland which is Maguire and Andrew Garfield from the back-to-back Spider-Man version of films, namely "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012, and its sequel "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in 2014, will join Holland in the MCU's third installment to their Spider-Man films.

But not only the two former Spider-Man actors will join, it is also been rumored that the animated Miles Morales version of the hero from the critically acclaimed animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in 2018 will also take part on to the MCU sequel, and its human and real-life counterpart will be introduced as well. And the fifth version of Spider-Man which is Spider-Man 2099 who appeared at the credit scene of the 2018 animated film are also reported to be featured along with the four versions.

The Villain Gang Counterpart

On the other hand, Doc Ock will also be joined by Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx's Electro in the second film of the Andrew Garfield version. Electro was one of the main villains in the 2014 film and would also most likely to appear in the MCU's third movie for Spidey.

With the said villains being the main antagonists from the other version of Spider-Man films, there is still no concrete answer on who will be the next movie's main villain. Although there are some reports that it would most be likely Tom Holland's Peter Parker's best friend Ned portrayed by Jacob Batalon.

Ned would then eventually report to turn to Parker and will become the Hobogoblin - who is like the equivalent of Green Goblin, Spider-Man's greatest known opponent. With Batalon's immense weight loss tranformation which was seen on his Instagram account post where he showed a picture of himself being fit and far from his previous look.

