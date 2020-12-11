'Star Wars' Disney+ Show Confirms Hayden Christensen's Return As Darth Vader

Hayden Christensen, a former Canadian teen actor, is to reprise his role as Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy confirmed during the Disney Investory Day 2020 that the actor would join Ewan McGregor, playing Obi-Wan Kenobi's role, on the series.

"The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith," the announcement on Twitter reads.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," the actor said in a press release. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Christensen gained popularity after his portrayal of the villainous character in Star Wars prequel trilogy films in 2002, "Attack of the Clones," as Anakin Skywalker before his fall from grace.

He became the franchise's familiar face, later on, appearing in "Revenge of the Sith" (2005), "Star Wars Rebels" (2018), "The Rise of Skywalker" (2019), and "Star Wars The Clone Wars" (2020).

Read also: Japan- and China-Based Companies Continue to Develop Flying Cars Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic.

More Star Wars News

The long-awaited spin-off series will pick up ten years after the events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat against Darth Vader.

That said, it'd be interesting to find out what the writers have in store and how Obi-Wan and Anakin would go toe-to-toe for one more time. There is so much perplexing dynamic between the two of the opposing sides, giving the upcoming series with so many stories to tell.

"The most beautiful thing of all [about the series] is that it's brought me back together with Hayden," says McGregor, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

As of this writing, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, which still remains untitled, is planned as a limited series, meaning it will have only six episodes in a single season.

Unfortunately, besides these two characters, there isn't any more character to confirm. However, given its Tattooine setting, it is highly likely that other Star Wars characters would appear in the series, and that includes Din Djarin from "The Mandalorian."

Deborah Chow will direct the series, the director and lead writer of "Star War" series, "The Mandalorian," which now also airs on Disney+. She also has a cameo appearance in the series as a New Republic X-wing pilot.

Although she only stayed during the first season, Chow's presence in the writing room brings positive reviews to the first season of "The Mandalorian."

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming as earliest as March 2021. If things go smoothly, it could debut on Disney+ as earliest as late 2021 or early 2022.

Related Article: Tesla's Elon Musk Discusses Possibility of Buying a Legacy Automaker.