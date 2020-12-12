'Cyberpunk 2077' Newest Hotfix 1.04 Patch Reduces Seizure and Risks

After a series of warnings and advice from health workers and organizations, CD Projekt Red rolled out a new Hotfix 1.04 patch to reduce the risk of epilepsy in their newest megahit, "Cyberpunk 2077."

It "modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude," as the website reads.

Besides, with this newest patch, the Polish-based developers fixed many errors and glitches that can be found in the game during the quests. Crafting weapons and mapping adjustments are now more polished and revamped than ever, and the devs could be rolling out more patches in the upcoming future.

However, Hotfix 1.04 is only available for PC and PlayStation gamers for now. CDPR is working on the update for Xbox One and Series S/X users "as soon as possible."

Check out the full announcement here.

Read also: The Game Awards: 'The Last of Us Part 2' Won Seven Out of Nine Nominations

'Cyberpunk 2077' Epilepsy: Trigger Warning

A Game Informer editor, Liana Ruppert, brought the issue earlier this week. Before the new patch rolled out, Ruppert suffered an epileptic episode while playing the game. It is deeply concerned, especially as "Cyberpunk 2077" is one of the most anticipated games of the year. There's a big chance that gamers with seizure history and tendencies will get their hands on the Keanu Reeves-starred game.

"During my time with Cyberpunk 2077, I suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one. I kept going because I made that decision to, and I feel like that decision helped me sort of slap together a small little guide for players wanting to take part in this game for fear of missing out," she writes.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is a futuristic game about "hedonistic success." After CD Projekt Red was aware of the issue, the devs rolled out a quick public service announcement to warn players of such matters before the sequence started.

'Cyberpunk 2077' Buggy and Glitchy Gameplay on PS4 and Xbox One

Besides, CDPR still has some homework to do regarding "Cyberpunk 2077" being played in the current-gen consoles of PS4 and Xbox One. While it runs mostly fine on PC, console players often notice frame-rate issues, unpolished, and glitchy gameplay, like this user on Twitter finds that the NPCs do not react to the main's character who draws a gun in public.

Even though "Cyberpunk 2077" comes with a 28 GB of a day-one patch, it's still not enough to hold what should be the most graphically advanced game of the year.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is now available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PS4. Players may still play the game on PS5 using its backward compatibility technology, but a much newer version for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will see the market in 2021.

Read also: Despite Extensive Crunch Time, 'Cyberpunk 2077' Seems to Have Many Unsolved Problems