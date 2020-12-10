'Cyberpunk 2077' on PS4, XBox One Problematic: Glitches, Frame-Rate Issues, Lags Reported

"Cyberpunk 2077," CD Projekt Red's newest triple-A title, finally hits the market. That said, the highly anticipated open-world RPG has sparked online conversations, and that includes tons of clips of glitches, frame-rate issues, and hilarious lags.

"Lots of small things adding up to a larger thing, but to simplify we need to send the game for certification to the first parties, and then it's pretty much work until the launch of the game on the day zero patch, fixing and polishing, that's pretty much it," CD Projekt's Michal Nowakowski previously told VGC.

However, it's still unclear whether players actually use the launching-day patch that comes when installing the game, which clocks at a staggering 28 GB.

Glitchy and Unrealistic NPCs

Since then, players have taken their frustration to social media over the game's underoptimized experience on the current generation consoles, Xbox One and PS4.

One user notes that the NPCs does not react to the main's character who draws a gun in public, which is ironic considering this is a next-gen console play. Another one watches the cars, which are supposed to be futuristic, unrealistically rendered, and just plain choppy and strangely-looking.

The coronavirus pandemic's impact has been affecting the gaming industry, leaving many developers no option but to cancel their most-wanted projects.

"Cyberpunk 2077" has seen a series of unfortunate delays. The first date came in April 2020, but the Polish-based developers pushed the game's release date to September to better polish the game. As September arrived, the developers once again delayed the game further until November before settling to December 10.

Even worse, CD Projekt Red has reportedly employed its workers for a crazy amount of time. Known as "crunch culture" in the gaming industry, staff worked extra hours, more than the standard working week of 40 hours/5 working days of the Polish law.

Check out the collection of clips below.

Imagine defending this. Cyberpunk 2077 is a terrible game. Base PS4 footage. pic.twitter.com/uHTmMACi3R — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) December 9, 2020

Epilepsy-Triggering Scenes

One more significant thing to address from "Cyberpunk 2077" is some of its in-your-face, futuristic scenes, which may trigger players with epileptic tendencies. It's vital because, as one of the most anticipated games of the year, the chance of "Cyberpunk 2077" having epileptic players is high.

After being alerted by Game Informer editor Liana Ruppert, CD Projekt Red added the trigger warning before entering the game.

"Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible," the statement reads.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is now out on Windows, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. A newer version for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X is coming next year.

