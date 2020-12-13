Classic Movies That Could See Good Video Game Adaptations

The origin of video games come from a vast variety of ideas. Some are solely made for a video game debut, some came from the comics, some originated from television shows, and some are based on films shows in the big screen.

As time passed by, we have seen a lot of video games that were adaptations of their movie counterparts. This includes the "Harry Potter" movies (which are also based on the books) which had its video game versions, and the movie "Avatar", the James Cameron classic which has held the highest grossing film of all time title in 10 years, also had a video game based on the movie's overall theme.

Yet most of the movie-adapted video games are came from movies which were produced and released more on the modern era today. But there are some classic movies ranging from the 1990s all the way to as early as the 1960s which could see a good to, probably excellent video game adaptations.

Here are three Hollywood movies which could make good video games:

Pulp Fiction (1994)

The neo-noir classic could see a potential action-packed crime game based on it. It could be somehow compared to the vibe of Rockstar Games' ultimate hit "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) series. The violent, brutal, yet comedic (sometimes) and satirical approach of the GTA might just also fit the game that could be based around "Pulp Fiction."

The missions and quests that could be incorporated in the game could go along the movie's gangster, hoodlum characters, and of course the in-game protagonist duo portrayed by John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in the film could be spectacular as well.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

Headlined by the legendary Clint Eastwood as one of the movie's protagonist Blondie "The Good", the 1966 Western genre film has been received well by critics and viewers when it was released in 1966. The movie's genre is close enough to the 2010 Western shooter adventure game "Red Dead Redemption", which was followed by "Red Dead Redemption 2" in 2018, also another Rockstar Games hit.

Blondie is not just the movie's main character; he is joined alongside Angel Eyes "The Bad" portrayed by Lee Van Cleef, and Tuco "The Ugly" by Eli Wallach. The players may switch from the three characters potentially, and it could be a superstar modern hit based on a far old movie from the 60s.

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Movies about the effects of the infamous Vietnam War were made and released in Hollywood. But "Apocalypse Now's" epic psychological effect is one of the most notable performances to date. The 1979 film centered around the psychological trauma and dilemma brought by the war to Captain Willard (Martin Sheen), where he takes on a journey to several East Asian countries. He then gets on to his final mission where he must neutralize a rogue American general by the name of Kurtz (Marlon Brando) which then greatly affects Willard's psychological state.

The game adaptation of the film could see an open world survival setting, wherein the character of Willard could explore environments which are affected by the war, while being entangled on a psychological-thriller approach that could make the game action-packed and horrifying at the same time.

