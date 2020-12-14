Moose Tree Gaming: Cree Video Game Streamer Promotes Culture Through Content

The rising popularity of video game streaming continues to be a thing, and a legit form of digital entertainment especially this era of the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19. With people staying at home due to the lockdown, video game creators have emerged, streaming the game they are playing on to the internet so people may watch or view their streams. It includes a Cree streamer from Canada, wherein he promotes the indigenous community and culture into the video game streaming scene.

The Rise of Moose Tree Gaming

Jon-Ross Merasty-Moose, a Cree from O Pipon Na Piwin Cree Nation from the South Indian Lake in Ontarion, Manitoba, Canada, started a video gaming streaming channel called the Moose Tree Gaming. He is the content creator behind the channel, and streams games such as "Call of Duty: Warzone" on platforms such as Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

He incorporates "rez" and native humor and moose calls which are very much characterized as somewhat influenced from the Crees. Viewers get a chance to interact or even play against Merasty-Moose himself. They would often fight over bragging rights yet keeping the comedic and fun vibe while playing and battling each other over various games.

His audience and viewership reach are a mix of indigenous gamers across the whole North America and a large part of non-indigenous people who are enjoying the stream, being entertained and at the same time learning more about the culture of Merasty-Moose's origin.

He often mentions some signature catchphrases like "welcome to the herd, ya heard," whenever viewers would follow and like his page. He also does "moose calls" every time a viewer or follower would donate "stars" to his stream. Stars are the form of currency being used in Facebook wherein it could be converted to real money at some point.

Promoting Diversity and Culture

Throughout the course of the pandemic, the video game streamer has already created and established a group and community of gamers. It is a group open to all kinds of streamers, whether they are indigenous or non-indigenous people. He created the group to form some sort of opportunity and connection for them to share their stories and experiences as someone who is a part of a First Nation group.

Merasty-Moore began his streaming career this pandemic, after he lost his jobs as a basketball coach for several basketball teams in Brandon, and as well as a physical education teacher. After the closure of the sports events and community due to the health protocols of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he moved on to Thompson, and invested on streaming equipment where he capitalized on to become a full-time video game streamer.

Upon his decision to do a career move, he approached fellow content creator Marlon Weekusk for advice how to formally begin his gaming page and channel. Weekusk is also an indigenous video gaming content creator and streamer who founded his channel Marmar Gaming, which also promotes and incorporates Weekusk's origin of being a Nehiyaw from the Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

