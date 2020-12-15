'Cyberpunk 2077' Refund: Are Ps4 Gamers Eligible? Here's the Real Deal

After a series of disappointing delays, extensive crunch, and glitchy gameplay, CD Projekt Red offered a refund for "Cyberpunk 2077" for unsatisfied players.

Earlier on Monday (12/14), CD Projekt Red took to Instagram and Twitter to "humbly" apologize for the unpolished experience that many current-gen console players have experienced.

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase," says the Polish-based developers.

In fact, CDPR rolled out a refund option for PC, PS4, and Xbox One players until December 21. Digital purchasers may try the refund system on their respective stores, while physical versions can be refunded through its official trusted game retailers.

'Cyberpunk 2077' Refund on PS4 Against Sony's Policy

Unfortunately for PS4 gamers, this may be against Sony's refund and cancellation policy. Apparently, there has been some kind of misinformation between CD Projekt Red and Sony PlayStation, leaving many fans wondering how long should they stick with the most hyped yet unpolished video game.

As Fanbyte noted, several PS4 players have tried getting their money back through PlayStation Store's refund system. Still, most of them met with a message saying that a refund is not available for any content that has been downloaded to the system.

One fan reached out to PlayStation's customer service and received the same treatment.

"We can appreciate how frustrating it is dealing with a defective item, unfortunately our hands are tied. If a game has been downloaded, I would not be permitted to issue a refund under the circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the message reads.

Sony's refund policy prohibits any refund for content downloaded to the system, which sounds impossible because the only way to know if a content underperformed is to download and use it.

What's Next for "Cyberpunk 2077"

CD Projekt Red promises to roll out more patches and updates to fix the issue on the other news. Previously, the Polish company rolled out 'Hotfix 1.4,' which revamped several gameplay aspects during the quests and the cutscenes and reduced epileptic scene trigger factors.

After the Christmas holidays, CPDR will release massive upgrades, 'Patch #1' and 'Patch 2', respectively, in January and February. While it may not give a next-gen experience to current-gen consoles, CD Projekt Red promises that "it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

It's such an embarrassment for a next-gen game that has been marketed for over eight years as a genre-defining game that pushes the graphical quality to its best limit.

'Cyberpunk 2077' is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X is coming next year.

