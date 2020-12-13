'Cyberpunk 2077': How To Play The Game in Smartphones

One of 2020's most anticipated releases in the video game industry, "Cyberpunk 2077" has been already making waves into the number of players who already tried out the newest game developed and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for various traditional consoles and gaming platforms, such as the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but now it could also be played in smartphones.

The game itself is a graphics-heavy game and is measured with a 75GB of size. Therefore, consoles and gaming platforms are required to have such a huge lump of storage to run the game's smooth and high-definition graphics equipped on it. But with Google Stadia - Google's cloud streaming platform which supports video games, "Cyberpunk 2077" could exceed its limitations upon its availability to be played in smartphones all around the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 On Google Stadia

With the Stadia's various subscription options, the game could be available for play depending on the subscription activated within someone's Google Stadia account. If the player uses the free version of the platform which is the Stadia Base, "Cyberpunk 2077" must be bought first through the app of the platform itself. The game is priced at 59.99 USD, and Stadia Base users can enjoy accessing and play the game in an indefinite time as long as the user is actively subscribed to Stadia assuming that he or she has the Google required hardware to run the app itself and play a variety of games.

But with Google Stadia's paid version called the Stadia Pro, players and subscribers using this version could play "Cyberpunk 2077" for free. Stadia Pro costs for 9.99 USD per month, and it offers a catalog of video games which ranges from some of the oldest generation games to the latest releases and most updated titles so far, which includes "Cyberpunk 2077" for this month's new releases. This is somewhat being compared to the shows and movies streaming platform Netflix, in which in Stadia Pro, users can access games anytime they want, and as long as they are subscribed to this version even if it would overlap with the coming month.

Yet as mentioned above, the streaming platform could only be accessed using Google Stadia devices and hardware - namely the Stadia gaming controller which must be connected to a WiFi network. The WiFi connection must also be stable, too, to result in a smooth gaming experience especially the "Cyberpunk 2077's" highlighted graphics and gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077's Breakthrough Success

The game debuted, released, and went live only last December 10. And aside from the Google Stadia, the game is also available for download and play in the newly released PS5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as their predecessors PS4 and Xbox One, respectively. "Cyberpunk 2077" is also available in the Steam for PC gaming.

The day of the game's release had become the biggest launch day in the history of PC gaming. It surpassed the record set by "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands." "Cyberpunk 2077" has seen a pre-order amount of 8 million people globally, where 59 percent of it are for the PC gamers.

