Nintendo Switch Online Ends 2020 Releases with Five SNES and NES Games

Nintendo Switch's game subscription feature Nintendo Switch Online would release five of their classic games from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) this December.

Switch Online's SNES and NES December Offerings

This marks as the year-end offering of the Japanese gaming giant to its global fans and audience through their online subscription available on their Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles. Switch Online is a subscription-based feature that provides access to a library of games for the SNES and NES in the past. It also includes cloud saving and storage for games, an online multiplayer feature for gamers all around the world, and a voice chat capability.

For the games from the SNES that would be featured to the long list of games in the library of Switch Online, it is headlined by the 1996 hit "Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!" It was the third installment for the renowned Donkey Kong Country series of video games, which of course originated from the classic Donkey Kong franchise and character.

Another game that would debut in the Switch Online is the 1994 classic "The Ignition Factor" published by Jaleco. It features firefighters that are under realistic situations wherein the characters would go on to save civilians in burning buildings, mining incidents, and as well as industrial accidents.

It would be followed by Telenet Japan's "Super Valis IV", the 1992 version of the original "Valis IV" side-scrolling action game from the PC Engine home video game console in 1991. And the final game for the SNES release is the 1993 fighting game once again from Jaleco, Tuff E Nuff, or known as Dead Dance in Japan.

For the NES, only one release would be available for this month. It will feature the 1992 action-adventure game from Beam Software, "Nightshade".



Rundown from Press Release

Here is the rundown for each game provided in the official Nintendo press release:

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble! - Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have gone missing. As Dixie Kong checks in with the rest of the family, she gets stuck with babysitting duties! But that won't stop her from going on her next adventure. Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong solo, against a friend or with a friend. Take advantage of their abilities as they throw each other into action in over 40 levels.

The Ignition Factor - Intense firefighting action puts you in the heat of the moment. Take control of a brave firefighter as he battles to save people from towering infernos and flame-filled factories. Keep your cool to rescue all the victims. Get them out of the fire and back to safety!

Super Valis IV - A reddish moon calls forth evil, and the bells toll for battle. Take on the role of Lena, the only warrior able enough to wield the Valis sword against the forces of evil in this action platformer. The longer you take clearing a stage, the stronger the boss at its end will get. Dash, jump and use the items you collect along the way to traverse all seven stages.

Tuff E Nuff - Four champions seek to challenge the great tower! In this action game, your special attacks level up each time you defeat a certain number of enemies, making your hero grow even more powerful. Make good use of your guard, and carefully time your special attacks against all the tough guys you face on your way to Jade, the self-proclaimed Fighting King. With the instant-replay feature, you can have fun watching the last moments of a fight play out!

Nightshade - Sutekh has blanketed Metro City under a shroud of crime and corruption. The big crime bosses now answer only to him. To avenge his fallen idol, Mark Gray dons the guise of Nightshade, the last person standing between Sutekh and total control of Metro City. Using a combo of point-and-click and action gameplay styles, stalk the streets of Metro City in search of vengeance.

