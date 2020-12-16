'Ms. Marvel' Revealed for Disney Plus; Cast, Release Date, and What We Know So Far

Another addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be making its way in late 2021 as the upcoming Disney Plus series "Ms. Marvel" has been confirmed by the media franchise, with the cast being revealed and confirmed by the show's producers.

"Ms. Marvel" will feature the character of comic character Kamala Khan, who then would-be "Ms. Marvel" after inheriting her superhero mantle from her idol Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel. A series for the upcoming superhero's MCU debut was announced way back in 2019, yet ever since the announcement no further development or updates from Marvel has followed up until Disney's Investor Day for this year which was recently held last December 10.

Ms. Marvel and the Cast

Marvel boss and producer Kevin Feige revealed the official announcement for the series, and even shared the first look for the currently on the works "Ms. Marvel." The show will star Canadian actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel. A pseudo trailer slash feature video was shown on the Investor Day where it presents some clips from the series itself showing Vellani playing the "Ms. Marvel" role.

Though only a few of the segment of Marvel was really featured in the event, the announcement was backed and followed up by some additional write-ups and more revelations for their upcoming shows and films which includes those for "Ms. Marvel." A "Ms. Marvel" footage posted on Marvel's official website Marvel.com confirms that the show will be released in the late parts of 2021, debuting in the official video streaming platform of their mother company which is the Disney Plus.

Also Read: Disney Plus Upcoming Titles Revealed: Disney Animation, Pixar Shows and Movies

The article also revealed some of the cast that will be revolving around the young character portrayed by Vellani. It lists Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Laith Naki, Travin Springer, Azher Usman, Nimra Buchaa, and Yasmeen Fletcher. Yet there were no roles announced for the cast in which role they would portray, except of course, with Vellani herself.

Marvel's Jampacked Future Slate

The release for "Ms. Marvel" dates a later launch which could then solidify that next year will be a jampacked year for Marvel. Along with the Investor Day announcement of "Ms. Marvel" last week, some announced, and some new titles were revealed at the same time.

Marvel's next upcoming release will be the "WandaVision" series also coming to Disney Plus this coming January 2021. It will feature the MCU characters Wanda Mximoff/Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen, and the droid Vision portrayed by Paul Bettany. It will follow the events of "Avengers: Endgame", wherein the couple tries to live a normal life, yet they just cannot get out of their superhero name.

Other titles form the announcement which would also arrive in Disney Plus in the near future includes "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", "Loki", "What If...?", "Hawkeye", "Moon-Knight", "She-Hulk", "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special", "Secret Invasion", "Ironheart", and "Armor Wars."

For the MCU film scene, some major announcements were the sequels for the "Thor", "Captain Marvel", and "Ant-Man" series of films, the sequel for "Black Panther" wherein Marvel would not replace the late Chadwick Boseman, and the MCU adaptation of the much-awaited "Fantastic Four franchise."

Related Article: Marvel's Kevin Feige Hints Visual and Story Elements of WandaVision; Characters May Talk to the Camera