Top 5 Horror Games We're Looking Forward in 2021

For some people, horror games serve the best entertainment. While it's always scary to play them alone, no other genre could give a better adrenaline-racing experience better than horror games. Most horror games center around topics that most people are taboo about: death, curse, witch-hunt, and a series of strange, supernatural phenomenons.

From the sequel of a classic horror title to the resurrection of one of the first-ever zombie-slashing classic games, here are the top five horror games we're looking forward to spooking us out in 2021.

'Back4Blood'



Remember the good old days of "Left4Dead" and "Left4Dead 2," the games where four last-standing men and women try to survive the zombie apocalypse? Well, bear with us, because 'Left4Dead' developers are back next year with a breath refresh to the title, namely 'Back4Blood.'

Formerly known as Valve South, Turtle Rock Studio is now gearing up for the "Back4Blood" release, set to come on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, and PC in June 2021.

'The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes'



"The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes" is not the kind of horror games where you'd have to shoot your way out or do stealth to complete the gameplay. Besides, like its predecessor, "House of Ashes" is an interactive, horror video game where your decisions tailor the game's outcome.

Set in the Middle Eastern Sahara at the end of the Iraq War, "House of Ashes" centers around a group of US soldiers in the middle of a chaotic, buried Sumerian temple. No release date yet.

'Little Nightmares 2'



Next, we have "Little Nightmares 2". While it looks more like a platformer and puzzle-solving game, "Little Nightmares 2" has all the elements to spook out players. It picks up what the previous game left, exactly after Six escapes from the Maw. No release date yet, but it is safe to expect it to come during Summer 2020.

'Outlast Trials'



"Outlast Trials" is a prequel to two previous "Outlast" games. Set during the Cold War era, "Outlast Trials" takes you to the wild human experiments during the period.

What makes "Outlast" so unique is that you can never fight in this game. You either have to run, hide, or die, which can be pretty frustrating sometimes if you're a kind of gun-blazing player. "Outlast Trials" is yet to see an official release date.

'Resident Evil: Village'



Lastly, we have "Resident Evil: Village," also known as "Resident Evil 8." It picks up several years after the events of RE7. Ethan Winters, who now lives peacefully with his wife Mia, finds a familiar face on his door: Chris Redfield. The BSAA legend is to take more of an antagonist role in this game, so it's interesting how it will play out.

"Resident Evil: Village" is coming in "early" 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

