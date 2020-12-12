Tech Christmas Gift Guide: 5 Products We'd Recommend This Festive Season

As the world is entering Christmas, the most festive time of the year, many of us wonder what could be the best gift for our loved ones. Are they tech enthusiasts? Game lovers? Avid fans of photography? Or casual tech users? Either way, you don't want to spend most days of the month wondering what to buy because the time is ticking.

From a classic-yet-elegant-looking camera for instant photography lovers to the most advanced gaming console in the world, these are the five products we'd like to recommend for you to gift your loved ones with this Christmas.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic is the real deal when it comes to instant photography. Despite being released roughly in 2016/2017, the classic camera holds up the job better than what most camera does from its line-up.

Wrapped in an elegant design, Mini 90 Neo is a go-to for any instant photography lovers. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic comes in three different colors: brown, red, and black, and it starts from $125 at Amazon.

Google Nest Mini

Are you looking for a smart speaker from a trusted tech giant that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? $29-rated Google Nest Mini is your answer. Google claims that its newest Nest Mini has a much firmer audio grasp than its predecessor, and it can help you organize your home better thanks to Google Assistant.

Google Nest Mini comes in four color variations: charcoal, sky, coral, and chalk, and starts from $29 on Google's official online store.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless headphones are Sony's newest venture in the audio market. Thanks to DSEE ExtremeTM and LDAC, its premium sound elevates the best audio experience, whether it's for work, home entertainment, or gaming.

Sony WH-1000XM4 is a go-to option if you're looking for a much pricier gift that lasts long. It starts from $280 on Crutchfield, Sony's trusted partner, but you can find a much cheaper option on other marketplaces.

"Cyberpunk 2077"-Themed Securelab Gaming Chair

Next, we have Securelab's award-winning gaming chair, with the theme of the most anticipated game of the year, "Cyberpunk 2077." The chair comes with two different editions, Omega and Titan, with the latter being the most expensive option that offers much wider space for crossed-legs sitting.

Securelab Omega "Cyberpunk 2077" gaming chair costs $499, while its bigger sibling, Titan, costs $489 on Secretlab's official website.

PlayStation 5

Lastly, we have the most advanced, next-gen console in the world at the moment, PlayStation 5. After all, who doesn't love the best of the best consoles that the gaming industry could offer?

PlayStation 5 has two versions, the Disc-friendly edition and the "Digital" only edition. Unfortunately, most marketplaces are running out of stock at the moment, but it's safe to expect a re-stock anytime soon.

