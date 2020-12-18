[Guide] Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Yule Festival 2020: Quests, Items, Tokens, How to Complete the Tasks

2020 Ubisoft hit "Assassin's Creed Valhalla", the action role-playing game which is the latest from the world-renowned Assassin's Creed franchise of games has now launched the Viking Game's Yule Festival - the limited-time event from the season one update which goes live starting today.

Overall, "Valhalla" is the twelfth major installment, and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series. Last October, Ubisoft confirmed that the game's season pass would bring a bunch of new content, which includes an additional new game mode, a new settlement area, and of course, the seasonal festival which then gives players a variety of activities for the game itself.

Also Read 'Cyberpunk 2077' Cyberware Mods: Types, List, and How to Install

Here is a guide for the Yule Festival event, including what and how to do the tasks needed for the players to complete the quests:

Starting Off the Yule Festival

To gain access to the event itself, payers must download the Season 1 first update. Then the players must proceed to the eastside area of the colony where the festival would then take place and begin with. Upon going to the event, a cutscene will then appear which would then let Eivor and Norvid to speak and describe the overall look of the settlement, where the change in the atmosphere is caused and was done by the actions of the so-called 'revelers.'

Several side quests could be done while the festival is live and active in which the players may gain and obtain Yule tokens - the in-game currency made solely for the limited-time event itself. The Yule tokens could then be used to exchange for a variety of limited items, including settlement cosmetics/skins, armor, tattoos, etc.

Gaining Yule Tokens from Yule Festival Events

Yule tokens can now be obtained by starting off the festival. Collecting different amounts of tokens would then be possible upon the completion of various Yule festival events which could be seen through the markers indicated on the player's side map. The different events which players could try on and play with are labeled as standard, where each of it have multiple arts on it. This includes:

Brawl - This quest involves talking to Sunniva and defeating enemies which range at about 10 rounds of battle. After completing the quest, the player would receive 70 Yule tokens.

Braun's Folly - This quest lets players challenge Braun on to a drinking match. Every time the player would win, a reward of 10 Yule tokens could be obtained.

Build a Brewery > Case of the Missing Ale - Building or having a brewery may then unlock The Case of the Missing Ale side quest. Completing this quest may give the players 140 Yule tokens, as well as the opponent Ake which the player may face in Braun's Folly.

Build Cattle Farm Building > Cow Catcher - Building or having a cattle farm may then unlock the Cow Catcher side quest. Completing the quest may give the players 140 Yule tokens, as well as the opponent Bertham which the player may face in Braun's Folly.

Twilight Targets - Upon speaking to Thyra, a competition of target shooting would then take place. Every time the player would win, 10-40 Yule tokens can be obtained depending on the points the player may score.

Yule Festival Items

And finally, here is the list of the available items which the Yule tokens could be exchanged for:

Modraniht Armor Set (60 Yule Tokens/Piece)

§ Bracers.

§ Headress.

§ Cape.

§ Robe.

§ Trousers.

Mordaniht Weapons (150 Yule Tokens/Piece)

§ Shield.

§ Seax.

Settlement Cosmetics (15 Yule Tokens/Piece)

§ Garland.

§ Altar.

§ Ornaments.

§ Fire Pit.

§ Beech Tree 25 Yule Tokens.

Tattoo Cosmetics (20 Yule Tokens/Piece)

§ Arm.

§ Back.

§ Head.

§ Chest.

Related Article: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Releases First Patch Notes Update In Preparation for Season One