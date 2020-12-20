'Cyberpunk 2077' Enables Third Person Camera Angle Mod as Seen in New Video

A new feature for the recently launched "Cyberpunk 2077" is now available for its players all around the world. A new mod which capitalizes on a third person camera angle would now be feasible on the hands of the gamers.

This newly added mod to the game was designed and created by renowned mod creator Cineagle. From the standard first person shooter (FPS) perspective which is widely known and seen on some of the most popular FPS video games out there, including those in the likes of "Counter Strike", "Call of Duty", and the Riot Games 2020 breakout hit "Valorant", this new mod would then enable and give access to the players in which they could now change the camera angle on to a third person perspective.

The Third Person Camera Angle Mod's Capabilities

The new feature from the mod itself could now show the game's player character V, in which it could be customized through applying and equipping cyberware mods - the game's customization parts and items which could be used to enhance a player's character V. V can now be noticed on a much-appreciated manner, and players may enjoy the view of their very own customized player characters for the game.



Yet with the original concept of "Cyberpunk 2077", which is an FPS game in the first place, the animation in which V is presented along with the specifications done by his or her player, could not quite animate properly. Some say that the most noticeable thing about the animations of V would be its motion animations, while walking or running the center of the body could not see any movement at all.

From the original FPS perspective designed for the game, player could only see their V's legs and arms to move while walking or running. Although the mod creators themselves already came up with solutions in order to somehow fix these issues - including to pull some which would come from other NPCs then in turn equipping it to their own Vs, or by just completely overhauling the cyberware mods for V, and then adding the animations on the character itself, manually.

The New Mod Coming Soon?

Although the news for the upcoming mod is now out to the knowledge of the public, it is still not available in the game itself. Cineagle posted and shared a video on their very won YouTube channel, showing the possibilities of the new mod which is labeled currently as a work in progress. It presents the mod to be in a fine state and advanced design, yet there are still some other things in different aspects of the update which the mod creators could work on more thoroughly.

If the option would really manifest in the game, it would not just give a whole new experience for all the players and fans of "Cyberpunk 2077", but it could potentially attract more players and users as it would of course be a talk of the town. Having this kind of camera perspective could draw the attention of some gamers who are still not trying this game, as their own customized Vs could be visually appealing to them.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. An upcoming version for the also recently launched PS5 and Xbox Series X and S is currently on the works.

