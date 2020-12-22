EA Holds FIFA 21 FUT Tournaments on PS4 This Holiday, Here's How to Participate and Other FAQs

As the world is gearing up for Christmas and New Year's eve, EA kicks off the holiday with a brand-new FIFA 21 FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team) Tournament on PS4.

"Celebrate the New Year with a prize pool of more than 250,000 FIFA Points per tournament, per region! Say goodbye to 2020 in style and hello to a better FIFA 21 experience on PlayStation in 2021. Join daily competitions for a chance to finish the year strong, make a name for yourself, and improve your team," the announcement reads.

Are you looking to participate? If so, here's the full roundup of the events, from its timetables to its prizes.

Read also: EA Tops Bidding on Racing Game Developers Codemasters, Nearing to Seal the Deal at 1.2 Billion USD.

What is FIFA 21 FUT Tournament

FIFA 21 FUT Tournament is EA and ESL Gaming's annual celebration of the Christmas and New Year holiday, tailored exclusively for football fans on Sony's PS4 consoles.

As the announcement reveals, the event will pit the players head-to-head against opponents who have the same win-loss records, making it a real test of skills. As the title suggests, you will have to rely on your Ultimate Team squad.

Who are Eligible to Participate

"FIFA 21" players from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and South America above 16-years-old with a PS Plus subscription are eligible to participate at the event.

If you're not eligible, you may still take a peep at EA's other upcoming FIFA events, which will kick off soon after this event is wrapped up.

When is FIFA 21 FUT Tournament?

FIFA 21 FUT Tournament on PS4 will take a week, starting from December 26 until January 1. Each day is a chance for you to stay in the top 200 best players in the competition, which gains you a head start in the next "FIFA 21" Open Series Tournaments in January 2021.

How Much is the Total Prize?

Besides an early advantage ahead of the Open Series Tournaments, EA also gives away FIFA points for those who manage to stay afloat in the world's top 200. The total prizes start from 250,000 FIFA points, which can be seen below.

1st Place - 36,000 FIFA points

- 36,000 FIFA points 2nd - 4th Place - 24,000 FIFA points

- 24,000 FIFA points 5th - 6th Place - 13,800 FIFA points

- 13,800 FIFA points 7th Place - 9,200 FIFA points

- 9,200 FIFA points 8th Place - 4,600 FIFA points

- 4,600 FIFA points 9th - 16th Place - 2,200 FIFA points

- 2,200 FIFA points 17th - 23rd Place - 1,600 FIFA points

- 1,600 FIFA points 33rd - 200th Place - 500 FIFA points

How to Participate?

As mentioned above, you have to be a European, UK, Canada, or US citizen above 16 and a paid subscriber of PS Plus. Click on this link to sign up. Should you find out that your region is not eligible yet, an error notification will pop up.

"FIFA 21" is available on most gaming consoles: PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch. A newer version for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X is coming next year.

Read also: Garena Names Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as Free Fire Ambassador.