'Cyberpunk 2077' Glitches: Newly Discovered Bugs Shown on Players' Posts

"Cyberpunk 2077" saw December 10 as its release date. And with almost two weeks after it was launched, just like in other games, players get to see and experience some imperfections inclined with newly release game titles. Cyberpunk glitches are starting to surface the game itself.

Various images and clips illustrating the glitches found in the game itself have surfaced the internet. A lot of players ranging from different consoles in which the game is available experienced some bugs found in the game, as well as other problems and issues like game crashes and many more. These types of uncertainties in the game have caused inconvenience, and the players' experience which were projected to be smooth of course, has been ruined.

The Glitches According to the Players

Some players using the PC platform reported that they have experienced a random item duplication glitch, in which it has showed that crafting items in multiple amounts could then result into the players saved file to be corrupted. This was just one of the long list of bugs or glitches already showing up as the game progresses longer in usage.

Another evidence of glitches being a thing in "Cyberpunk 2077" is becoming viral on the internet today. A post in the game's Reddit page from a user named Szynite has gone viral, after the video clip the user posted showed that the player drives a motorcycle under a bridge. It was smooth sailing at first, but the "glitch" has occurred when the player has reached and entered the sunlit street, and a few number of random cars just fall out of the sky which then resulted in traffic accidents in the streets.

Also Read: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Enables Third Person Camera Angle Mod as Seen in New Video

The post really went viral on the site, with almost 30,000 views and 800 plus in comments. Most of the fans and players consider this as a glitch, in which they could not find an appropriate answer or reason on what have caused the cars to fall out of the sky, how it happened and why it happened from the start. Yet there were some who think that it may be a real part of the game itself, serving as an added challenge for the player's journey in that part of the game.

The Impact of the Glitches on CPDR

Although this could be considered as a hilarious thing by most of the game's fans and enthusiasts, this could not be a plus or a good thing for the game developer's end, City Projekt RED (CDPR). An example of which could be seen at the move done by Sony Interactive Entertainment, wherein they delisted and removed "Cyberpunk 2077" from their PlayStation Store platform. Sony does not have any word on why the game has been removed in the platform's storefront, and on when it could eventually return.

Also, another report has been circulating as the employees itself of CDPR are dubbed as "unhappy and frustrated" with the applied studio management, according to reports from news source Bloomberg. The report also lists that some part of the staff has questioned their bosses regarding the crunch practices and media comments about the game's readiness earlier this year.

Related Article: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Cyberware Mods: Types, List, and How to Install