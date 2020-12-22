IGN Game of the Year: 'Hades' and 'The Last of Us Part 2' Won 'Game of the Year' and 'People's Choice GOTY' Respectively

As 2020 comes to an end, IGN, the world's renowned video game and entertainment portal, announced its year-end award winners where "Hades" and "The Last of Us Part 2" crowned as the best things that happened in 2020.

Despite being released as an indie game, 'Hades' managed to challenge the likes of TLOU2, "Animal Crossings," "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla," "Ghost of Tsushima," and many others.

"Satisfying, twitch-based combat combined with the Rogue-lite potential of breaking the game through a lucky pull of boons and power-ups leave you feeling like a god," IGN praises the game's complexity.

The rogue hack-and-slash video game also crowned the Best Indie and the Best Action game during The 2020 Game Awards earlier this month.

Weeks of Glory

On the other hand, it's been a joyous and victorious few weeks for Naughty Dog, as "The Last of Us Part 2" took home the People Choice's Game of the Year trophy from IGN. Despite being the biggest victim of Metacritic's review-bombing phenomenon, Druckmann and his team managed to snatch most A-list trophies from this year's awards.

"And while this sounds like a huge bummer, The Last of Us Part 2 is ultimately hopeful; not just a story about how violence can beget violence, but a story about overcoming it," the publication writes.

Besides, TLOU2 also won the Best PlayStation Game, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Video Game Score, Best Sound Design, Best Story, and Best Advancement in Accessibility. Laura Bailey's performance as polarizing antihero Abby crowned her the Best Performance In a Game.

"Congrats, to all my fellow dogs! And big congrats @LauraBaileyVO! Love this team!," Naughty Dog's VP, Neil Druckmann, congratulates his team on Twitter.

During The 2020 Game Awards, TLOU2 took home Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Direction, Best Score, Best Action/Adventure, and many other trophies. Bailey also won the Best Performance, followed by her co-star Ashley Williams who plays Ellie in TLOU2.

Full-List of Winners

In another news, Half-Life's resurrection is warmly welcomed by the fans, landing Valve's "Half-Life: Alyx," the Best VR Game, Best Shooter, and Best PC Exclusive trophies from IGN.

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" won the Best RPG game while "Fall Guys," the game that took the PlayStation community by storm last September, won the Best Battle Royale ahead of PUBG, "Fortnite," and "COD: Warzone."

Despite being released for current-gen consoles, Sucker Punch's "Ghost of Tsushima" has one of the most graphically-advanced visuals out there, and the studio's win of the Best Art Design is well-deserved.

The Best Ongoing Game of 2020 falls in the hands of "Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers," while the Best Remake also won by the 1997 classic "Final Fantasy VII Remake."

